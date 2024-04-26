Syracuse Orange football: Somehow this feels different

I'm starting to get old. We joke about it the podcast. Not as experienced as some of our fans, but three decades into this program since I was ten years old, watching freshman Donovan McNabb on television, but damn if I don't know Syracuse Orange football feels different this year. There is an intangible feeling on the Hill, and in the city in general, that has not been present for years. I have numerous additions to the group of season ticket holders who are with us this year. I've had more people in town asking me how it feels on the site or behind the scenes. Overall, there's a buzz that hasn't surrounded this team, dare I say, in this century.

Fran Brown came in with his staff and strengthened a program that, while not necessarily downtrodden, was still stagnant. They breathed life into the program and the city that had not been there under previous regimes.

Let's go back to the turn of the century:

Under Dino Babers there was an initial promise that was eventually exposed;

Under Scott Shafer, there were a host of problems that led to the state of the program;

Under Doug Marrone, the atmosphere of unfinished business and promises fell short;

Under Greg Robinson, some initial hype was broken by immediate results on the field;

Under Paul Pasqualoni a strong program that had become complacent.

It's been a while here…

During the last regime, fans were asked to have faith, a faith without evidence. This staff has quickly gained a prophetic following based on seeing that evidence in real life. The team is active in the community, working at cleanup or soup kitchens and engaging with the area and city around them. Conversely, the media can also see into the program, and not just into the facade that has been created for you. We were encouraged to talk to the coaches, the strength and conditioning staff, and even the recruiting staff. With the latter we get a glimpse into some of the most profound and tangible evidence.

It seems strange to see recruiting change so much, to see top class and top transfers going to Syracuse, and yet this staff has put it together in less than half a year.

They just landed several members of the Class of 2026, including Izaia Williams, a 247 Composite 0.9839 linebacker and Demetres Samuel, a 0.9666 safety, both from Florida. These two rank third and fourth, respectively, on the all-time commitment list at Syracuse. The only recruits to receive a higher rating since the year 2000 were Cecil Howard and Johnnie Morant. Morant, any of you would know. Cecil Howard was more unclear, but is also the highest-rated recruit in the program's history. I mention this as a reminder that there are things beyond star rating that determine a recruit's success.

Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images

That puts the Class of 2026 at the #3 spot nationally as of 247Sports.com. It's early, but typing those words just seems insane. The Class of 2025 is currently #9 in the country. His current class without a full offseason sits at No. 37. It's highly unlikely that these spots will hold up, but the fact that they are currently there is another strange concept. In 2023, the Dutch team was in 73rd place, the season before in 65th place. In fact, you'd have to go back to 2007 to find a class ranked in the Top-50 in the country. That year was 44th overall. The only higher class was 2001 under Coach P at #29.

Finally this week we got the first look at Fran the coach, not just Fran the recruiter. His attention to every little detail was noticeable. His desire to involve alumni was also striking. There were over thirty-five recruits, dozens of alumni of all ages, and significantly more people in the stands than I have ever seen. Mobilizing more than 10,000 people for spring football in New York seemed like an insurmountable task after the past few seasons. Is there usually an increase in interest after the new coaching bump? Absolute. But like I said, I don't know why, other than this feels different.

The spring game was another piece in the mosaic of evidence that continues to build. Last weekend on the field we were able to visualize the extra strength and conditioning work we had only heard about. We could palpably see the lack of discipline-based penalties during the match (I didn't know it was possible to have just one false start). It was a glimpse into what the DART mantra and everyone's new favorite slogan, Entitlement will not live here, meant. And… it was good. It felt good to be in the stands watching. When I talked to Mike, it felt good from the press box. There was an excitement, a strength in the fanbase that had been missing for a while, but slowly eroded into mediocrity.

If his staff's ability to coach in a remote game situation matches what we've seen in recent months and what we saw during last Saturday's preview, Orange fans are in for a fun fall.