What possible changes to college hockey rules will be discussed in Florida next week? – Great Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS UND deputy athletic director Erik Martinson was sent video clips every week this season of different things happening in college hockey.

As chairman of the NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee, he has been preparing all season for the discussions that will take place next week.

In college hockey, rule changes can happen every other year. This is a year where the rules change.

The committee will meet next week with each conference and coaching body in Naples, Florida, seeking discussion and feedback on potential rule changes ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Some conversations have already started.

“We wanted to have more intentional conversations with each league,” said Martinson, who has been a member of the Rules Committee since August 2020. “We've already had a few on Zoom. We're going to meet with each conference with video (clips) so we can get more direct feedback. Then we're going to meet with the entire coaching organization in two different sessions on Thursday (May 2).”

What will be the main discussion points?

Here are some of the topics expected to be covered.

1. The 'double jeopardy' rule

College hockey has a unique rule.

If a team scores a goal during a delayed penalty kick, a power play is still awarded. In other hockey leagues, the power play is nullified.

College hockey had this rule several years ago, but it will be debated whether it should go back.

2. Stick the puck high

There will likely be significant discussion about holding the puck high.

Now if a puck is played with a stick above the crossbar, it will be whistled down. All goals scored via a stick higher than the crossbar will be waved away.

There may be several variations on this rule.

A possible new rule could allow the puck to be played with a stick at shoulder height or lower. It could also allow for pucks to be played with any high stick since it is a skill game.

If a player makes contact with another player with a high stick, it would still be a minor penalty.

A few years ago, the NCAA instituted a new faceoff rule.

The new rule allowed centers to stay on the spot and win draws even if there was an initial foul in the face-off. A second violation would result in a minor penalty.

“The idea was to speed up the game,” Martinson said. “That didn't happen.”

There will be discussions about whether we should return to the old rule of throwing the center on a foul and forcing a winger to draw.

4. What is disputable?

There will be a lot of discussion about starting video reviews.

Currently, referees have the latitude to judge certain actions (e.g. potential major penalties, potential goals). Others must be initiated by coaching challenges (e.g. goalkeeper interference, offside).

There will be debate over whether the hybrid system should be retained or if all video reviews should be initiated by coach challenges.

5. Failed challenges

Currently, if a coach's challenge is unsuccessful, the team's timeout is revoked.

If the team runs out of timeout, a minor penalty will be assessed.

There will be debate as to whether a minor penalty should be imposed for all failed challenges. That would likely reduce the number of video reviews and longshot challenges.

Coaches are not allowed to have video equipment on the bench to watch replays and determine whether to challenge plays. They rely largely on the advice of video coaches in the press box.

There will be debate about whether or not to allow bench video devices like the NHL.

7. Continuation of the piece

There were a few examples of early whistles wiping out goals in college hockey this season.

UND was involved in one of them. Fighting Hawks forward Jackson Kunz had a goal disallowed at Colorado College because an official lost sight of the puck and blew it dead as Kunz put it into the net.

NCAA rule ends the game once the referee blows the whistle.

The NHL has a continuation rule that allows goals to count in cases where the result was not affected by a whistle.