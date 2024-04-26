Kintbury stalwart Wu rewarded for hard work





KINTBURYS Ian Wu won the National Contribution to Table Tennis award at the Pride of Table Tennis Awards, held at the recent National Championships. More than 70 nominations were received in total, with Wu's nomination put forward by long-time Newbury and District Table Tennis Associations (NDTTA) stalwart Ian Langley. Johnathon Driscoll, leader of the Pride of Table Tennis Awards at Table Tennis England, said: Congratulations to the remarkable winners and finalists. It was inspiring to honor the exceptional volunteers for their achievements at the dinner. We sincerely appreciate the volunteers who consistently contribute every year to ensure the growth of table tennis. You are the heart of our sport. Twelve years ago, Wu took on the role of treasurer of the NDTTA, a job no one else wanted to do, and the association was about to hold an emergency general meeting to consider its future until he stepped forward. For the next five years, Wu ensured that the NDTTA's finances were maintained before backing a clubmate to succeed him in the role. During this period as Treasurer he also founded the Kintbury Table Tennis Club which has now grown to be the second largest club in the Newbury League with six league teams and over 30 players playing competitively and a further fifteen players whom he has encouraged to just come. long to play for fun. In recent seasons, Wu has also hosted in Kintbury the Newbury Table Tennis Championships, the Willmott Cup zonal finals and provincial competitions. Berkshire has lost the use of a key venue elsewhere in the county, so it has been very helpful that Wu has improved Kintbury's facilities to enable major national table tennis events to be held there. Wu is also a Level 2 qualified coach and provides free coaching at the club, including assistance to a young wheelchair user who it is hoped can become a future Paralympian. Wu embodies the roots of grass table tennis at its best, not elitist at all, but offering an excellent venue with some very good practice opportunities for higher level players.

