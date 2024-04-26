Texan Men's Golf concludes the 2023-24 season at the WAC Championship Friday through Sunday





PAYSON, Ariz. Tarleton State heads into the final and most important tournament of the season as they will compete in the WAC Championship on Friday and Sunday at Chaparral Pines in Payson, Arizona. In their first WAC Championship a season ago in their revival campaign, the Texans finished 10th at -1 (863). Jac Anderson (-4, 72-69-71) led the Texans and finished in a tie for 17th, followed by Max Bengtsson (+1, 71-77-69), who finished tied for 35th. This season, the Texans are competing in the ultimate event with five consecutive top-10 finishes, most recently a fourth-place finish at the North Texas Intercollegiate with the help of Cristobal Sepulveda (+9, 78-74-73), who recorded his first top-10 finish of the season. Tarleton State plays Sepulveda at No. 1, Bengtsson at No. 2, Alvaro Huidobro at number 3, Carson Gallaher at number 4 and Blades Samaniego at number 5. “I'm looking forward to seeing the course today with the unique setting in the Arizona mountains,” head coach Chance Cain said prior to Thursday's practice round. “With the WAC Championship taking place here for years in a row, it will be good for us to see how much we can learn this week and to know what awaits us this time next year. The team is ready to compete and complete the improvements we made this spring. We had some time at home to address some fundamental issues that worked well, especially on the putting side. Bengtsson leads the Texans in scoring average this season, with an average round score of 72.1 over 27 rounds. Of the nine tournaments he has competed in, he has placed in the top 20 six times and the top 10 three times. Gallaher is the only Texan to participate in all ten tournaments this season. He ranks second on the team with Huidobro with an average score of 73.4 gross score per round. Gallaher and Huidobro share the same average score and have each placed in the top 20 three times, including twice in the top 10. As for Samaniego, this will be his final collegiate tournament, serving as Tarleton State's lone senior. The WAC Championship begins Friday at 10 a.m. CT. This is a three-day tournament with one round played each day. The field for the tournament includes Abilene Christian, California Baptist, Grand Canyon, Seattle U, Southern Utah, Stephen F Austin, Tarleton State, UT Arlington, UTRGV, Utah Tech and Utah Valley. Chaparral Pines is a challenging Par 72 course and was recently named one of the top 10 new private golf courses in America by GolfDigest. Live scores for the 2023-2024 final tournament can be found on BirdieFire here.

