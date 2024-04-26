College football spring games: position battles, intriguing newcomers and breakout players

Eight spring games will be played on Saturday, each with high-profile programs surrounded by questions.

Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel arrives in Eugene after a 30-touchdown season last year with the Sooners. The question is: can he do more with Oregon next season? Nineteen Colorado players have entered the transfer portal since it opened on April 16. How can coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes use the portal to his advantage to fill those gaps?

We break down key position battles, potential breakout players and newcomers who shouldn't be missed for Saturday's matches.

Position battle to watch: The Terps have five players vying for the starting quarterback job following the departure of Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten's all-time leading passer. Sophomore Cameron Edge, redshirt junior Billy Edwards Jr. and NC State transfer MJ Morris have an advantage in experience over redshirt freshman Champ Long and redshirt sophomore Jayden Sauray.

Coach Mike Locksley isn't expected to name a starter until well into summer camp. Edwards had seven rushing touchdowns in eight games last season, including three against Michigan. He was often used in short-yardage situations and the staff would like to see if he can throw some more. Morris has played in nine games and started seven over the past two seasons for NC State, totaling 1,367 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Edge played in two games and only threw the ball three times. — Heather Dinich

Editor's Choices 2 Related

Most intriguing newcomer: Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has been the talk of Lincoln since he left Georgia to sign with the Huskers. Raiola competed throughout the spring with Heinrich Haarberg, who started all five Nebraska wins in 2023, and fellow freshman Daniel Kaelin, who became the first in-state prospect to become an Elite 11 finalist. Both Haarberg and Kaelin are in position to win the starting job, and Raiola can't be counted on to win the QB1 title despite arriving at Nebraska as ESPN's top pocket passer and the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2024 class .

Coach Matt Rhule told ESPN that Raiola's “courage” to move inside the pocket and look downfield even when pressure is on stands out. Rhule is in no rush to end the quarterback competition, but Raiola's performance in the spring will be under the microscope. — Adam Rittenberg

Position battle to watch: Quarterback. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has marked this season for a potential breakthrough and has plenty of defensive, running back and other spots to perform. To keep pace with the expanding Big Ten, however, the Scarlet Knights will need more from a passing game that ranked 124th nationally in yards and 125th in efficiency.

Returning starter Gavin Wimsatt and Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis, who started for the Gophers last season, have competed all spring. They're throwing to a group of young receivers who have gotten good reviews from Schiano, including freshmen Ben Black and KJ Duff. Wimsatt has played nineteen games for Rutgers over the past two seasons, but must show that he can distance himself from Kaliakmanis. — Rittenberg

Most intriguing newcomer: It's hard to look past Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is coming off a 3,660-yard, 30-touchdown season with the Sooners. The Ducks will be Gabriel's third team during his college career, and after seeing what Dan Lanning & Co. has done with Bo Nix over the past few years, it will be fascinating to see what they can get out of Gabriel in Eugene starting this spring. display case.

Gabriel is no stranger to fresh starts: This will be his sixth season in college and while he had a down year in 2021, he has never thrown for fewer than 3,000 yards. Oregon has the talent to be a title contender, but much will depend on how Gabriel fits and excels within the Ducks system. — Paolo Uggetti

UCLA running back TJ Harden appears to be taking on a bigger role this season. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

Breakout Player: Running back TJ Harden. With Carson Steele heading to the NFL after racking up more than 3,000 rushing yards in three seasons with the Bruins, the stage is set for Harden to take on a bigger role in his third year at UCLA. Harden had a strong sophomore campaign, with 827 yards and eight touchdowns, and is ready to get more carries under a revamped Bruins offense. The spring game will be an exhibition of a new UCLA team led by first-time head coach DeShaun Foster and former NFL offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. But Harden and returning quarterback Ethan Garbers are two of the players who should bring some semblance of continuity as they excel under a new offensive system. — Objects

Most intriguing newcomer: The Wildcats' defense suffered heavy losses – both to the NFL draft and to the transfer portal with head coach Jedd Fisch's departure to Washington. But new coach Brent Brennan brought some promising additions from San Jos State, including defensive lineman Tre Smith, who was a first-team All-Mountain West edge rusher last season and had 6.5 sacks.

Everyone knows the Arizona offense will be a force in the Big 12 under returning phenom quarterback Noah Fifita, but it will likely be the defense — and players like Smith — that will determine how many wins Brennan can rack up in his first year. The Wildcats' spring game should be an interesting test case of how that defense stacks up and how Smith fits into it. — Objects

Breakout Player: Defensive lineman Sean Martin was limited for the 2023 season, with coach Neal Brown saying he had an illness that kept him from practicing at times. It was a blow to the Mountaineers, as Martin showed flashes in 12 games (eight starts) in 2022, including recording two sacks against Oklahoma and six tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Baylor. Brown said Martin will be at full strength in 2024, bigger and stronger at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, and believes he could work his way into becoming an early NFL draft pick to become. — Dave Wilson

Most intriguing newcomer: Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr comes from Cal after racking up 87 tackles last year (third in the Pac-12 with 7.9 per game), including 15 against Arizona State, and was second-team all-conference. He will join a new 4-2-5 defense of Andy Avalos alongside linebacker Namdi Obiazor, a change from Joe Gillespie's 3-3-5 scheme that ranked 100th in total defense last season.

Elarms-Orr has all-conference potential and will be a crucial piece to rebuilding a defense that gave up 69 points to Oklahoma in the final game of the season. — Wilson

Position battle to watch: Running back. With senior Nakia Watson and his five seasons of tailback no longer playing in Pullman, the competition to become the Cougs' leading defenseman appears wide open. Wazzu also dismissed sophomore running back Jaylen Jenkins from the team for violating team rules midway through last season.

Djouvensky Schlenbaker, Dylan Paine and Leo Pulalasi all have minimal experience but are returning players looking to increase their carries this year. Schlenbaker and Pulalasi are two who have shown glimpses of their talent in the past, while Paine is a walk-on who has been around for five seasons now. Rounding out the group are a pair of three-star freshmen, Wayshawn Parker and Josh Joyner, who could also get a chance to show off their potential. — Objects

Travis Hunter will showcase his skills at Nickelback this spring. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

Position battle to watch: Cornerback. Last season, Travis Hunter showed off his versatile skills, catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns as the starting receiver, while collecting 31 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups starting at cornerback. He has shown more of his versatility this spring, and we can see that in Saturday's spring game.

Hunter has moved in to play nickelback. Cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis told reporters earlier this spring that the decision to let Hunter take reps for nickel was a byproduct of a plan that new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston installed. Additionally, it will allow Hunter to cover the slot, where the opposition's best receiver often lines up. Transfer cornerbacks Preston Hodge and DJ McKinney have impressed early on, while former five-star cornerback Cormani McClain has entered the transfer portal. — Andrea Adelson