VCU and Saint Louis have secured their ticket to the men's tennis semifinals





The top-seeded VCU Rams defeated No. 8 Duquesne in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Men's Tennis, held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. The Rams got off to a hot start as the duo of Romain Gales and Mathis Bondaz won 6-1 in third doubles, followed by Matisse Bobichon and Hamza El Amine, who recorded a 6-3 victory on court two and the doubles point for VCU. In singles, the Rams scored first-set victories on each of the courts, giving Oscar Pinto Sansano a 6-1, 6-1 decision and taking a 2-0 lead on court three. Hamza El Amine then secured an outright victory over No. 5 singles before completing the 4-0 sweep by Romain Gales on court four to win 6-2, 6-0. With the win, the Rams will play Saint Louison on Saturday at 9 a.m. MATCH #3 #1 VCU final #8 DUQUESNE, 4-0 SINGLES 1. Mathis Bondaz (VCU) vs. Kaipo Marshall (DUQ) 6-0, 2-4, DNF 2. Matisse Bobichon (VCU) vs. Matisse Bobichon (VCU) Tamirlan Teberikov (DUQ) 6-2, 3-0 3. Oscar Pinto Sansano (VCU) def. Keita Duclos (DUQ) 6-1, 6-1 4. Romain Gales (VCU) def. Alfredo Vogelaar (DUQ) 6-2, 6-0 5. Hamza El Amine (VCU) def. Jin Dassanayake (DUQ) 6-0, 6-1 6. German Samofalov (VCU) vs. Bode Vance (DUQ) 6-0, 2-3, DNF Order of finish: 3, 5, 4 DOUBLE 1. Kaipo Marshall/Tamirlan Teberikov (DUQ) vs. German Samofalov/Oscar Pinto Sansano (VCU) 4-4, DNF 2. Matisse Bobichon/Hamza El Amine (VCU) def. Keita Duclos/Alfrendo Vogelaar (DUQ) Free MP3 Download 6-3 3. Romain Gales/Mathis Bondaz (VCU) def. Jin Dassanayake/Bode Vance (DUQ) 6-1 Order of finish: 3, 2 The fourth-seeded Saint Louis Billikens survived a back-and-forth battle with No. 5 George Mason, 4-3, in the Atlantic 10 Men's Tennis quarterfinals on Friday. In doubles, George Mason made quick work of the top two flights, first on court two behind Jacco Arends and Zavan Fahim, before finishing at No. 1 in doubles as Monil Lotlikar and Niza Simunyola won 6-3 to clinch the point . Lotlikar carried that momentum into No. 1 singles, beating Ryota Fukushima 6-1, 6-2, extending the Patriots' lead to 2-0. The Billikens' Declan Townsend got on the board with a No. 3 singles victory before the match was tied when Theo Ortis won a three-set match on court five. SLU took their first lead of the match on court six with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Adam Behun. Momin Khan then secured a 7-5, 6-3 victory on court four, bringing the team score to 3-3. On court two, Andres Castellanos and Jacco Arends shared the first two sets, forcing an exciting third set. Castellanos clinched the 8-6 tiebreaker to grab the final point for the Billikens, advancing them to the semifinals, where they will face top-seeded VCU on Saturday at 9 a.m. MATCH #4 #4 SAINT LOUIS final. #5 GEORGE MASON, 4-3 SINGLES 1. Monil Lotlikar (MASON) defeated Ryota Fukushima (SLU) 6-1, 6-2 2. Andres Castellanos (SLU) def. Jacco Arends (MASON) 6-0, 5-7, 7-6(6) 3. Declan Townsend (SLU) def. Niza Simunyola (MASON) 6-4, 6-2 4. Momin Khan (MASON) def. Luca Lo Nardo (SLU)) 7-5, 6-3 5. Theo Ortis (SLU) def. Zavan Fahim (MASON) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 6. Adam Behun (SLU) def. Hayden Postin (MASON) 7-5, 6-2 Order of finish: 1, 3, 5, 6, 4, 2 DOUBLE 1. Monil Lotlikar/Niza Simunyola (MASON) def. Adam Behun/Declan Townsend (SLU) 6-3 2. Jacco Arends/Zavan Fahim (MASON) def. Ryota Fukushima/Theo Ortis (SLU) 6-3 3. Andres Castellanos/Luca Lo Nardo (SLU) vs. Dustin Ha/Momin Khan (MASON) 5-3, DNF Order of finish: 2, 1

