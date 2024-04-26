Bob Cole, the voice of hockey in Canada for decades, dies at the age of 90





Bob Cole, the voice of hockey in Canada for half a century and who provided the soundtrack to some of the sport's greatest moments, died April 24 in St. Johns, the capital of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. He was 90. John Shannon, a friend and fellow broadcaster, confirmed his death, which was also announced by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., the network for which Mr. Cole worked. The cause was not immediately available. Known for his Oh baby! tagline, Mr. Cole called many notable games as part of CBC's Hockey Night in Canada. His signature play-by-play style added even more flavor to the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union when he did the radio broadcast, the 2002 Olympic Final in Salt Lake City and numerous Stanley Cup victories. finals. NHL commissioner said Gary Bettman Mr. Cole made every game he called sound bigger and transcended generations through his obvious passion for our game and his stunning talent for conveying the excitement and majesty of hockey with both eloquence and enthusiasm. Mr. Cole called his first game, on radio, between Boston and Montreal in 1969 and moved to TV in 1973. He called his last game on April 6, 2019, the regular season finale between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs and in between. was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 and won the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster. All the coaches in the league and all the hockey people trusted him, Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said. He was a true professional. You could tell him anything and he would call a great match. Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he developed his passion for the game by attending Mr. Cole grew up listening to. It was all because of the emotion Bob Cole brought to this game, Cooper said. And he's the Wayne Gretzky of announcers. My passion for this game is based on what Bob Cole said and every night when I watched Hockey Night in Canada I would turn that thing on at 5 o'clock just to hear his voice. Mr. Cole's reach extends beyond hockey. He skipped Newfoundland at the 1971 Brier and 1975 Canadian men's curling championship, served as quizmaster at Reach for the Top and worked for the Newfoundland government. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

