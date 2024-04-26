We were against it – Jersey Evening Post





A FESTIVAL of Channel Island table tennis gets underway in Guernsey tonight as no fewer than twenty C-section and Sarnian Island champions go head-to-head in a bid to become Channel Island winners of their individual categories. Attention will turn to the inter-island on Saturday as 13 team events will determine the 2024 overall winner. Guernsey will be desperate to regain the crown they lost on the road last year, which was the first time the Caesars have won since 2017. It is an event traditionally dominated by the Greens since 1973, as their total stands at 37, compared to Jersey's ten, with two draws in that period. The visitors will have to repeat the feat without the help of teenage star Hannah Silcock, who earned 11 of Jersey's 79 points in 2023, and her sister Kathryn. The Islander is busy on Saturday competing in the English Schools Championships in Wolverhampton. If the task was already difficult, the Jersey team will start things with a ten-point deficit after being unable to field a limited team (between 21 and 40 years). One player who will be involved in the action both today and tomorrow is Chris Morshead. The Jerseyman will look to retain his limited-overs CI singles crown tonight before joining Leon Pierre and Alfie Sutherland in the men's team for the inter-insular. Morshead said: Of course it's a great feeling to be Channel Island Champion in your category. But it is mainly an individual battle compared to the inter-island competitions. It's a completely different environment. Every point matters for the overall score and personally I prefer the team event. We have age groups from U11 to U70 and there aren't many sports that can say that. We were very strong in the younger games last year and I think we will need them again if we are to have a chance of taking the cup back from Guernsey. The two islands have been very well matched in recent years and I think that makes for a very interesting competition. In addition to the absence of the Silcock sisters from last year's winning side, Jersey will also have to make do without two of their loyal players. Morshead continued: We are missing some really good players. Both Hannah and Kathryn Silcock have been brilliant for us and cannot play, as can Mariusz [Cieminski] and Grzegorz [Frankowski] on the men's side. Combined with the fact that we cannot fill a limited squad, we know we are up against a strong Guernsey team. But the battle itself is a lot of fun and I'm sure we will do absolutely everything we can to bring the trophy back to Jersey. Jersey Island Champions play Guernsey tonight Senior men: Leon Pierre Senior women: Esther Lewis Limited Singles: Chris Morshead U21s: Alfie Sutherland Men's doubles: Ian Lambert & Miguel Freitas Mixed doubles: Leon Pierre & Freya Allaway O40s Men: Ian Lambert O40s Women: Irene Billet Masters O50s: Yogi Ellis O60s: Yogi Ellis O70s: Frank Bougard U18 Girls: Freya Allaway U18 Boys: John Le Fondre Veteran doubles: Ian Lambert & Miguel Freitas Women's doubles: Esther Lewis & Ella Devlin U11s: Evan Ness U13: Oscar Karwowski U15 Boys: William Cornthwaite U15 Girls: Esther Lewis Junior doubles: William Cornthwaite & John le Fondre Jersey inter-insular team (tomorrow) Men: Leon Pierre, Alfie Sutherland, Chris Morshead Women: Freya Allaway, Esther Lewis, Hilary Le Cornu U11 Open: Evan Ness, Rory Quinn, James Cleverly U13 Open: Oscar Karwowski, Ella Devlin, Jonty Porter U15 Open: Theo De Poerck, Callum Allaway, William Cornthwaite U15 Girls (friendly): Anna Middleton, Ruby Devlin U18 girls: Freya Allaway, Esther Lewis, Ella Devlin U18 Boys: John Le Fondre, Kevan Moreira, Jack Le Blond U21 Open: Leon Pierre, Alfie Sutherland, John Le Fondre O40 Open: Eugene Ellis, Ian Lambert, Miguel Freitas O50 Open: Eugene Ellis, Ian Lambert, Rob Blackmore O60 Open: Rob Blackmore, Martin Tupper, Dave Le Clercq O70 Open: Paul Routier, Dave Le Clercq, Mike Sampson

