No. 1/1 Softball sets the tone early and shines on the way to twentieth home victory





Austin, Texas Every time a softball team takes the diamond, it wants to set the tone early. That's exactly what the University of Texas accomplished Thursday night in its 10-3 win against Nicholls, as the Longhorns scored seven first-inning runs on eight hits. After a top of 10 pitches from the first through Estelle Czech (8-3) which lasted less than five minutes, Ashton Maloney hit a 1-2 pitch back up the middle to start the bottom of the first inning and get the ball rolling. And it didn't stop for almost 30 minutes. Mia Scott sacrificed himself for the first out of the inning and moved Maloney to second. From there, Viviana Martinez And Katie Stewart produced run-scoring plate performances with Stewart, a freshman on the same day the NFCA announced the top 25 student-athletes for top Freshman of the Year honors, firing a 1-0 pitch 214 feet for a three-run home run. Now that the bases are empty, Alyssa Washington started the cycle again by sending a 2-2 pitch to center field for a single. a Kayden Henry bunt followed a pop-up of the bat Katie Cimus for Bella Dayton was credited with a two-run triple five pitches later. Maloney, who led off the inning, brought home the seventh run of the inning for the Horns with her second hit of the inning, a single up the middle, to score Dayton. Texas added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings behind run-scoring at bats by Martinez, Maloney and Stewart. FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE “I thought it was a good performance by our offense to come out and score seven runs in the first inning. I thought we were going to have a short night, but we started making some mistakes there in the third and fourth inning. Estelle (Czech) was efficient with 26 pitches in three innings, so she did very well there. There were also some excellent catches in the outfield that I was very happy with. We'll go back and watch the film to see where we got this. Still have to work on it this weekend.” FROM SENIOR PITCHER ESTELLE CZECH “(Tonight) really meant a lot. I've played with these girls for a really long time and was able to connect with them on a very personal level so hearing all the kind words from them throughout the entire evening game really meant a lot to me. I really enjoyed watching that video (in the middle of the game). GAME NOTES With her four-hit performance during Thursday night's redshirt Texas sophomore game Ashton Maloney now has two four-hit games to his name this season, which is 40.0 percent (2 of 5) of the team's total four-hit totals in 2024.

now has two four-hit games to his name this season, which is 40.0 percent (2 of 5) of the team's total four-hit totals in 2024. Credit to her three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, Texas freshman Katie Stewart not only extended her on-base streak to a team-high 10 consecutive games, but also pushed her hitting streak to three consecutive games, which is tied with Ashton Maloney And Reese Atwood for the longest active hitting streak by a Longhorn softball student-athlete.

not only extended her on-base streak to a team-high 10 consecutive games, but also pushed her hitting streak to three consecutive games, which is tied with And for the longest active hitting streak by a Longhorn softball student-athlete. With her infield single in the bottom of the first inning, redshirt sophomore Texas Ashton Maloney surpassed the 100 career hit plateau and joined Mia Scott (201), Alyssa Washington (126), Viviana Martinez (108), Bella Dayton (107) and Reese Atwood (106) as the only active Longhorn softball student-athletes to have 100 or more hits during their collegiate softball careers at the Forty Acres. NEXT ONE Texas (39-6, 17-4) returns to Big 12 Conference play in 24 minutes when the Longhorns open a three-game conference series against Iowa State (18-25, 5-13) at Red & Charline McCombs Field with the first pitch scheduled for 6pm CT on Friday, April 26. FOLLOW US For the latest information about the team, follow @TexasSoftball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. General athletics news can also be found at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/4/26/no-1-1-softball-sets-tone-early-shines-en-route-to-20th-home-victory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos