Where's Cricket? The sadistic musings of the American right wing

I hated that dog, Noem writes, adding that Cricket had proven herself to be untrainable, dangerous to anyone she came into contact with and less than worthless as a hunting dog. At that moment, Noem says, I realized I had to put her to sleep. Name that one too represented her in Congress for eight years, grabbed her gun and then led Cricket to a gravel pit. It was not a pleasant job, she writes, but it had to be done. And after it was over, I realized that there was still an unpleasant job to be done. Incredibly, Noem's slaughter story isn't over yet.

Noem decided to kill the nameless goat in the same way she had just killed the dog Cricket. But even though she dragged it to a gravel pit, the goat jumped as she shot and therefore survived the wound. Noem says she went back to her truck, grabbed another grenade, then rushed back to the gravel pit and planted it. At that moment, Noem writes, she realized that a construction crew had seen her kill both animals. The startled workers quickly went back to work, she writes, but a school bus arrived and dropped off Noem's children. Kennedy looked around in confusion, Noem writes of her daughter, who asked, Hey, where's Cricket?

The key detail here is that her daughter got off the school bus and asked where Cricket was. What kind of psychopath adds that rhetorical flourish to the story?

That telling the daughter is the literal core of the story. The conservative mindset right now is one of existential panic – they are about to be subsumed under the woke culture/browns and blahs, etc. (and the unspoken part – will therefore have to endure the kind of treatment inflicted on those 'others') So what you need is a person who is willing to put aside all the formalities and niceties and simply solve the problem (via violence, of course). Her child represents the squishes, the Republican voters who are still uncomfortable with the idea of ​​going full steam ahead.

The most bitingly amusing part of this sadistic little reverie is that Noem presents her willingness to tell it as an act of commendable but career-damaging candor, so unusual among those clowns in Washington who are clowns. She claims that “a better politician . . . wouldn't tell the story here.” But she tells it, “she says, to illustrate her willingness, both in politics and in life in South Dakota, to do something difficult and messy and ugly when it simply needs to be done.”

What's really going on here, of course, is that these two stories, which given their origins could very well be wholly or partially fictional, are being presented to sell Noem to Donald Trump, as Trump's next vice president will have a variety of wonderful demographic and epidemiological developments. vistas for the lucky winner of that particular gruesome one.

Most of you here know what it means when there are 100 bodies next to each other, when there are 500 or when there are 1000. That we have endured this and at the same time remained a decent human being, with exceptions due to human weaknesses, has made us strong, and is a glorious chapter that is not spoken of and will not be spoken of.

Heinrich Himmler, speech to 92 SS officers, Posen, Poland, October 4, 1943

In such a perspective everyone is trained to become a hero. In any mythology the hero is an exceptional being, but in Ur-fascist ideology heroism is the norm. This cult of heroism is strictly linked to the cult of death. It is no coincidence that this was a motto of the Phalangists Long live Death (in English it should be translated as Long Live Death!). In non-fascist societies, the lay public is told that death is unpleasant but must be faced with dignity; Believers are told that this is the painful way to achieve supernatural happiness. In contrast, the Ur-Fascist hero yearns for a heroic death, touted as the best reward for a heroic life. The Ur-fascist hero is eager to die. In his impatience he often sends other people to their deaths.

Umberto Eco, Ur-fascism