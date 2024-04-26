Hockey Announces Team Awards – Western Michigan University Athletics





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan hockey team and head coach Pat Ferschweiler announced the winners of the team's annual awards following a record-breaking 2023-2024 season. The Broncos won 21 games and made the NCAA tournament for the third straight season. After leading the team in points, captain Luke Grainger managed to earn a few prizes. He was named Rob Hodge MVP and Vic Vanderberg Leading Scorer. In total, Grainger produced 48 points on 14 goals and 34 assists. His play earned him All-NCHC Second Team honors, and he was selected as the winner of the NCHC Senior Scholar Athlete Award. The Broncos' other MVP was Sam Colangelo , who led the team in goals this season. He finished the season with 43 points on 24 goals and 19 assists. After the season, he was named All-NCHC honorable mention and signed an NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks. By Alex Bump The strong rookie season did not go unnoticed, as he earned the team's Susan Klop Rookie of the Year Award. He finished the season with 36 points on 14 goals and 22 assists. His fourteen goals were the most by a WMU freshman since the 2006-07 season. Carter Bergers The stellar 2023-2024 season was recognized with the Neil Smith Most Valuable Defenseman award. He scored 20 points on four goals and 16 assists, along with a +14 rating. For the second consecutive season Dylan Wendt earned the Ed Edwards Most Improved award. He doubled his points total from last season, recording 44 points on 23 goals and 21 assists. Some other defensemen received awards, such as Cedric Fielder who received the Bill Saunders Plus/Minus Award Jacob Bauer received the Peter Ellis Academic Prize. Fiedler led the team with a +24 rating and eight points. Bauer had four grade points and a GPA of 3.97. The last three prizes went to attackers Chad Hillebrand , Ethan Phillips And Trevor Bishop . Hillebrand earned the KOHA Grinder award after a career-best senior season. He finished the 2023-2024 season with 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists. He was also a +21 in 38 games. Phillips also had a career-best season, finishing his year with 23 points on nine goals and 14 assists in 29 games. He was selected as the winner of the Catherine Lawson Sportsmanship Award. Bishop earned the Ross/Dickie Brown and Gold Award after proving to be a real spark plug for the team all season. He had six shots on goal and one blocked shot in 10 games played.

