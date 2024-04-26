Mavericks douse dragons in NSIC quarterfinals – Minnesota State University





Next game: vs [2] University of Mary 27-04-2024 | To be determined April 27 (Sat) / TBD vs [2] University of Mary History SIOUX FALLS, SD Minnesota State Tennis earned a 4-0 victory over No. 6 seed MSU Moorhead (7-9, 4-5 NSIC) on Friday in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament at Heuther Family Match Pointe. The No. 3 seed Mavericks (10-6,7-2) will play No. 2 seed UMary (9-6, 7-2) in the semifinals Saturday (time TBD) with a chance to win a To avenge a 4-3 loss to the Marauders during the regular season. The Mavericks opened with big wins over No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. Freia Laurens And Avery Stilwell shutout Luzmary Castillo and Shaelyn Johnson 6-0 Elizabeth Felderman And McKenna DeMarce Katryna Hansen and Claire Nemmers finished with the same score. The momentum carried over into the singles. Felderman was the first to finish at No. 5 after she upset Madison Bell 6-0, 6-1. At number 4, Daria Podmogilnaia also lost only one match against Katryna Hansen 6-1, 6-0. Senior Chiara Carnelutti took the fourth team point at No. 2, winning 6-2, 6-0 against Johnson. The remaining matches remained unfinished. “Our team is great. It really feels like a family,” Carnelutti said after the game. “We've built that up from last year. We've had some really tough moments, but we feel really united and working towards that goal: getting the conference ring.” The victory marked the first postseason victory for the MSU head coach Tristen Bryant-Otake and assistant coach Drew Hawthorne . The Mavericks reached the NSIC Championship last season after beating UMary in the semifinals, but fell to Augustana (winner of the last 12 NSIC tournaments). The Marauders eliminated Winona State 4-1 on Friday morning. “We had a great performance today,” said Bryant-Otake. “We handled things quickly and had a lot of fun doing it. I'm looking forward to the rematch against UMary tomorrow.” “We are excited to play UMary again in the semifinals,” Carnelutti said. “It was very tough. It was close, but we managed to get that W and we hope to win again, get to the finals and get that rematch with Augustana again.” SCORES

Double MSU ( Freia Laurens / Avery Stilwell ) Certainly. MSUM (Luzmary Castillo/Shaelyn Johnson) 6-0 MSU ( Chiara Carnelutti / Daria Podmogilnaia ) vs. MSUM (Madison Bell/Tiannah Gu) 3-2 unf. MSU ( Elizabeth Felderman / McKenna DeMarce ) Certainly. MSUM (Katryna Hansen/Claire Nemmers) 6-0 Order of completion: 3.1 Singles MSUM (Luzmary Castillo) vs… MSU ( Freia Laurens ) 6-3, 1-0 unf. MSU ( Chiara Carnelutti ) Certainly. MSUM (Shaelyn Johnson) 6-2, 6-0 MSU ( Avery Stilwell ) vs. MSUM (Tiannah Gu) 7-6, juniors. MSU ( Daria Podmogilnaia ) Certainly. MSUM (Katryna Hansen) 6-1, 6-0 MSU ( Elizabeth Felderman ) Certainly. MSUM (Madison Bell) 6-0, 6-1 MSU ( McKenna DeMarce ) vs. MSUM (Claire Nemmers) 6-0, 4-2 unf. Order of finish: 5,4,2

