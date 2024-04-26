Sports
Five must-land recruits for Michigan football in the class of 2025
Earlier this week, Sherrone Moore landed his first assignment as Michigan's head football coach in 2025 four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall, leading the Wolverines four total commits in the class.
With many talented players still in Michigan after the National Championship, the Wolverines are in a good spot to find success in the near future. But to extend this three-year run of dominance, they must continue to build on their foundation and add talented recruits.
The Wolverines have their sights set on plenty of talented recruits in the class of 2025, but these are the five recruits Michigan should prioritize and land, listed in order of where they rank in 247Sports' rankings.
Moore knows better than anyone that Michigan wouldn't have been as successful without a dominant offensive line, and adding a top-30 overall prospect in Babaloa would build on that.
Babaloa visited Michigan last month. It was also encouraging to see Steve Wiltfong from On3 say ($) he wouldn't be surprised if Michigan managed him after that visit.
Babaloa has great size at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, and he has dominated at the high school level. No predictions are in yet, but hopefully he sees the success of Michigan's offensive line and eventually commits.
Porter, who is just outside the top 50, also has no Crystal Ball predictions to his name. The wide receiver told Sam Webb with The Michigan Insider ($) that Michigan left a positive impression during his visit earlier this month.
Because Michigan has placed a high priority on the run game under Jim Harbaugh, selling wide receiver recruits has been difficult. Maybe that can change with the new regime and a renewed focus on the passing game this fall.
You can never have too many defensive backs in college football, and Galloway, one of the top players in the state of Ohio, has been linked to the Wolverines for a minute now.
The top-150 cornerback ranked Michigan in his top 12 and was in Ann Arbor for the win over Purdue in November. There is one Crystal Ball prediction that Galloway will eventually commit to Michigan, and bringing in a talented player from the Buckeye State would make that even sweeter.
Davis Customs The Michigan Insider ($) Last month, Michigan's hiring of Tony Alford caused some excitement given how close the two are. The strength of that relationship could ultimately help Michigan land him, and Ann Arbor has been a place where running backs have flourished.
Both Tom Loy and Allen Trieu recently registered Crystal Balls for the top 200 prospects, so things could get interesting very quickly for another talented recruit from Ohio.
Gach was in Michigan with his family earlier this month and has been associated with the Wolverines for some time. Steve Lorenz with The Michigan Insider has had a Crystal Ball prediction in Michigan's favor since November, and several other experts have recently followed suit, as Gach will make a commitment next Friday.
He's among Michigan's top offensive line targets in this class, and because he's a homegrown talent, he's likely a top priority for the staff. At this point, it would be shocking if Michigan didn't land him.
Who do you want to see from this class land in Michigan? Let us know in the comments.
