Men's lacrosse hosts UMBC on Senior Day, presented by UVM Health Advantage





MEN'S LACROSSE NOTEBOOK Vermont (6-7, 4-2 AE) hosts UMBC (5-5, 4-2 AE) on Senior Day presented by UVM Health Advantage on Saturday (April 27) at Virtue Field. The opening face-off is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET. The match will be broadcast liveESPN+with Brian McLaughlin on the phone. International fans can stream the matchup liveAmericaOost.TV.

Game Notes: Vermont FINAL TIMEOUT The Catamounts earned their second straight win as they defeated UMass Lowell 18-9. Brock Haley And Lucas Reiter led all scorers with five points each, tallying two goals and three assists. Tristan Whitaker scored four goals, and Charlie Pope , Griffin Fenech And Max Frattaroli scored two goals, with 10 players finding the back of the net. The face-off trio of Henry Dodge , Walter Zhao And Gavin Bergeron went a combined 22-29, highlighted by a perfect 12-12 from Dodge. SENIOR DAY PRESENTED BY UVM HEALTH ADVANTAGE Eight Catamounts will be honored on Senior Day: Jonas Hunter , Grady Corkum Egan, Colin Deery Phenech, Colby eats , Patrick Murphy And Jack Fitch . These Catamounts are honored at a postgame ceremony. Haley, Bergeron, Charlie Egan , Tim Manning And Tim Roberts returned for a fifth season and will also play in their final home game. PLAYOFF SCENARIOS Vermont could be as high as the two seeds heading into next week's America East playoffs. In order to get the two seeds, they will have to win in conjunction with a UAlbany victory. The Catamounts can clinch the three seed with a win and wins over Binghamton and Merrimack. There is also a possibility for the third seed with a loss and win over Albany and Merrimack. Finally, Vermont can be the fourth seed with a win and a win over Binghamton and Bryant. The final scenario for the Catamounts is with Binghamton and Merrimack losing and winning; they will be the fourth seed. MILESTONE WATCH Haley is closing in on several career and season records. He currently has 165 points, which ranks him eleventh all-time. He needs five more to finish in tenth place all-time. He is also eight goals away from 12th all-time and three assists away from sixth all-time. Haley is eight points shy of his third straight 50-point season and four assists shy of 11th in a single season. SCOUTING THE RETRIVERS UMBC comes to Burlington having won three of its last five games and is 4-2 in conference play. Mike Doughty leads the Retrievers' offense with 43 points on 11 goals and 32 assists. His 32 assists rank third in the country, with an average of 3.20 per game. Brian Tregoning is the team's leading scorer with 27 goals and 36 points. Jayson Tingue will start in goal as the senior has an 11.21 goals against average in 10 starts this season. WITHIN THE SERIES UMBC has the lead in the series as they have 14 of the 21 meets. However, the Catamounts have won three of the last five, including last year's 11-7 victory in Baltimore. David Closterman Whitaker and Haley scored two goals that day to help the Catamounts secure their second consecutive America East regular season title. Join the Men's Lacrosse Catamount Win Club! Consider joining the Men's Lacrosse 2023-2024 Catamount Win Club. This annual occasion celebrates the legacy of 47 years of UVM Men's Lacrosse. To join the Win Club, we ask that you pledge to make a donation of $47 for each of our wins during our spring season. For more information or to join the Men's Lacrosse Catamount Win Club, visitgo.uvm.edu/laxwin.

