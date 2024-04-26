Sports
Elite performance will determine the 2024 Cricket SIAC Track and Field Championship
DECATHLON MEN (EVERYWHERE)
Savannah State Dominique Bailey delivered standout performances in the men's decathlon, 400 m (52.43) and high jump (1.74 m), with a score of 3,169 points. The state of Albania Micah Forsythe took second place with 3,044 points, and Fort Valley State Larry Turner came third with 2,889 points.
WOMEN'S SEVEN-TATHLON (GENERAL)
Benedict Santonia Vrijman took first place in the women's heptathlon with 2,601 points. Freeman's performances in the shot put (7.81m) and the 200m sprint (25.81) took her to the top of the leaderboard.
Albany State juniors Kaleah Heckley And Julianna Kern took second and third place respectively, with Kern taking top honors in the 100 meter hurdles.
LADIES HAMMER THROWS
Sophomore Albany Mykhayla Carroll placed first in the women's hammer throw (49.39 m) and earned 10 points for the Golden Rams.
Fort Valley State Nadeja Batts threw for 41.92 m to take second place while he was a senior Minyia Molenaar took third place (41.91m).
LADIES LONG JUMP
Allens Measha Jones took first place in the women's long jump, recording 5.79 meters on her fifth attempt as a sizable margin gave Savannah State the lead. Da'Aliyah Johnson in second place after her fourth attempt (5.57m). Fort Valley State Aquila Kerr took third place, covering 5.56 meters on her sixth attempt.
MEN'S HAMMER THROWING
Benedict Caleb Vance claimed first place in the men's hammer throw, recording 50.66 m on his sixth attempt, when he was a junior Chase ransom recorded 46.84m for second place. Spring Hills Ethan Elliott rounded out the top three on his sixth attempt (46.61 m).
MEN'S LONG JUMP
Benedict College senior Rajuan Ricketts flew past the competition and recorded a height of 7.36 meters on his third attempt, taking first place in the men's long jump. Fort Valley State Bashan Wesley followed closely at 7.27m for second place, and Benedict's Avoid Taylor came third with a jump of 7.27 meters.
MEN'S 400m DOGS
Tuskegee University freshmen Shawn Jarrett II took first place in the men's 400m hurdles, clocking an impressive 54.24 in the third heat. Morehouse College freshman Jeremiah Alibey followed closely, taking second place at 54.60 in the second heat. Albany State senior Jordan Smit rounded out the top three at 54.79 in the first heat.
Women's 400 meters hurdles
The state of Albania Natalia Rowe took first place after finishing 1:04.16 in the first heat, while Benedict's Megan Thompson was close behind in second place in 1:04.53. The state of Kentucky Jaylynn Williams came third after a convincing finish of 1:05.42.
MEN'S 200 meters DASH
Sophomore Albany Kibren Moore came first in the event, recording a finish of 20.93. Fort Valley State Cornelius Koks II clocked in at 9:15 p.m., securing second place and Benedict's Javel Best rounded out the top three at 9:35 p.m.
LADIES 200m DASH
Fort Valley State D'liyah Austell attracted attention in the women's 200 meter sprint (24.46), while Miles College junior Kiersten Clark recorded 24.55 for second place. Clark Atlanta's Anniya Williams finished the fourth heat at 24.64 and secured third place.
800 meters MEN, MEN
Morehouse freshman Owynn Brown secured first place in the men's 800-meter run (1:53.63). Brown led in heat three, recording a 400m split of 54.25. Savannah state Jadon Rountree crossed the finish line in 1:56.48 for second place, and Benedict's Sadiki Swamp recorded a finish of 1:57.33 for third place.
800 meters LADIES
The state of Albania Zenay Rhane took first place in the women's 800 meters (2:23.89), while Benedict's Torriann Noad finished the third heat in 2:25.61 for second place. Tuskegee freshmen Anaya Martin took third place in 2:25.88 in the fourth heat.
MEN'S 4X100m relay
The Albany State 4x100m relay team led the preliminary heats on Thursday. The team, consisting of Jayvon HutchinsonKibren Moore, Jordan SmithandEd Gilbertrecorded a finish of 39.74.
The event saw Fort Valley State and Central statesecuring second and third places respectively, with short finishing times of 41.05 and 40.76.
LADIES 4X100m relay
The Albany State University women's 4×100 meter relay team showed impressive form during the second heat of the event. The team of the Golden Ram, consisting of Dasia Gilyard, Cadence Cray, Imani JonesAnd Jeniya Lawrencetook first place with a finish of 46.60.
Junri CummingsKamora Taylor, Kaylin Robinson and Kiersten Clark had a finish of 47.31 for the Miles College Golden Bears.
Central State's Michael Addison, Kapri Dawkins, Tamara Myers and Skye Livingston rounded out the top three at 47.31.
MEN'S 10,000 m RUN
Morehouse College sophomore Brian Kemei placed first in the men's 10,000 meters (31:27.14). BenedictNelson Kipkemboi took second place with a finish of 34:59.75, and Ronny Kiprono of Morehouse posted a time of 35:36.86 to secure third place.
10,000 meters LADIES
Edward Waters' Angela Bitok dominated the women's 10,000 meters. The freshman recorded a finish of 42:43.85 to secure first place. Sophomore Clark Atlanta Alija Jackson finished the event at 44:44.85 for second place, while Central State's Mary Huston recorded 45:19.78 for third place.
The 2024 Cricket SIAC Men's and Women's Athletics Championship continues until Saturday, April 27. Visit the championship web page and follow the SIACFacebook,InstagramAndX (formerly known as Twitter) for updates!
About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)
The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference composed primarily of historically black colleges and universities headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous footprint of seven states (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.
|
