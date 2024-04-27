Sports
Tennis consultant 'Challengers' explains Zendaya, Cast's training
Whether she's riding sandworms through the deserts of Arrakis, performing trapeze stunts as part of a circus act, or swinging through the air with Spider-Man in a harness, Zendaya physically commits to her roles.
So it's no surprise that the 27-year-old superstar took a similarly laser-focused approach to her latest role as the maverick Tashi Duncan, a tennis prodigy turned coach in Luca Guadagnino's steamy new sports drama “Challengers.”
“Even though she's a huge star, she's a real person and someone who is really dedicated to her craft,” Brad Gilbert, the film's tennis consultant, told Business Insider. “She has much of the same DNA as a tennis player, the focus and the grit, the determination to do what she does and transform herself into the character.”
In “Challengers,” Tashi's beauty and dominance on the tennis court catch the attention of best friends Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor). A messy love triangle ensues, with the two men becoming rivals as they compete for Tashi's affections. Things come to a head years later when Art, now married to Tashi, and Patrick, Tashi's ex-boyfriend, face off at a challenger tournament leading up to the U.S. open.
Competing at such a high level doesn't happen overnight for professional tennis players, who spend years honing their skills with coaches, trainers, nutritionists and sports psychologists. To convincingly play against elite players, Zendaya, O'Connor and Faist turned to Gilbert, who has coached players like Andy Roddick and Coco Gauff to championship victories at the US Open.
Zendaya, O'Connor and Faist underwent physical transformations to resemble tennis professionals
Gilbert worked with the actors for three months during a period Zendaya called “summer camp” at a “Challengers” press conference attended by Business Insider.
Zendaya and Faist had two months of preparation before traveling to Boston to start filming “Challengers.” Meanwhile, O'Connor had the least time to get thin, coming straight from filming another movie, 'La Chimera'.
When the trio finally got together during pre-production, they were four hours into the job exercise two hours of tennis with Gilbert every day followed by gym time with strength and conditioning coach Bryan Doo.
Faist, who was coming off his breakout role as Riff in Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of 'West Side Story', was thin and had to bulk up by eating 10,000 calories a day and a eating pattern.
Zendaya, who has done that before joked about lacking upper body strength, building muscle mass and being able to show it off proudly toned biceps by the time filming started.
“She is an incredibly hard worker,” Gilbert said of Zendaya. “She is incredibly humble and dedicated.”
The trio studied players, watched live matches and worked closely with their body doubles
While tennis balls were added digitally During the film's post-production, it was still essential that the actors swing their rackets using proper techniques from seasoned professionals.
To accomplish this, the actors studied players and watched many tapes that Gilbert's wife, Kim Gilbert, sent them. But what may have helped Zendaya the most in transforming into Tashi was attending college games.
“Because of her character, all we knew was that she was a killer on the court, so we had to develop her style,” Gilbert explained.
Once Zendaya started looking at her training from a dancer's perspective, with each shot resembling choreography, she was able to recreate the footwork and nuanced movements of her movements. tennis doubles. The actor refined her technique by viewing footage of them side by side, to the point that her body double appears sparingly in the actual film. according to Guadagnino.
“That became the way for me to look like a tennis player, because I knew at some point I wasn't going to be one, but I could fake it,” Zendaya said during the press conference.
“I think Z has picked up speed incredibly,” Gilbert said. “There was CGI and there was a lot of stuff that the team made happen, but the actors themselves did a fantastic job in a short time.”
Conquering Art's one-handed backhand was no easy task for Faist
In “Challengers”, Faist's character is a champion pursuing a career milestone: winning all four Grand Slams. To restore Art's passion for the game, boost his confidence and end his losing streak, Tashi takes him for a challenger event in New Rochelle.
Gilbert said that of the three main characters, Art had the most defined performance in the script, a classic, graceful style modeled after Roger Federer and Pete Sampras.
Although Faist had experience playing tennis at a competitive level in high school, giving up his two-handed backhand in favor of the one-handed technique used by the legends proved difficult. To master the shot, Gilbert sent Faist tapes of one-handed backhands so he could watch and mirror the style.
Patrick's unusual serve was inspired by a real tennis player, and O'Connor spent weeks learning how to hit a tweener
O'Connor's character is a washed-up tennis player with a freewheeling technique and a peculiar serve who plays a key role in the final match between Patrick and Art.
Gilbert said Patrick's serve was always intended to have a “pronounced hitch” in the script for “Challengers”. In devising this move, Gilbert took inspiration from former tennis pro Jay Berger, who he distinctly remembered “wagging his tail.”
Although Tashi is critical of Patrick's serve, he still parades with unwavering confidence and swagger. These traits are also on display when Patrick resorts to a flashy trick shot between the legs, known as a “tweener”, during a doubles match at the US Open with Art.
Gilbert said Guadagnino wanted the tweener to be Patrick's “signature point,” and he spent weeks helping O'Connor perfect the recording.
One day during practice, O'Connor hit a “one-in-a-million” tweener, lost his balance, fell into a wall and cut his knee. Gilbert described it as “the biggest tweener winner ever”, but also one that O'Connor would no longer be able to replicate. Worst of all, there were no cameras rolling to capture the moment.
“He has the memory of doing it this time, but I was so upset with him that we didn't have it on camera so he could show it to everyone,” Gilbert said.
Luckily for “Challengers” audiences, a little movie magic ultimately helped him nail it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/challengers-zendaya-tennis-training-brad-gilbert-interview-2024-4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis consultant 'Challengers' explains Zendaya, Cast's training
- Jokowi-BG's gesture and Prabowo's green light for Sandi
- “Gay actor's speech returns to Penn”. school after cancellation due to 'lifestyle'
- Students celebrate Earth Week with shoe drives, fashion shows and cleanups
- Google's parent company issues first dividend: What you need to know and why it matters
- King Charles to return to public duties after being diagnosed with cancer
- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes buildings in the capital, Taipei
- Three US MQ-9 Reaper drones, worth around $30 million each, have crashed in or near Yemen since November
- King Charles' funeral plans reportedly updated frequently | Entertainment
- What channel will show the 2024 Colorado spring football game?
- Stock market today: Alphabet and Microsoft push Wall Street towards its first winning week in a month | Region
- Community breaks ground on Lauderdale County Schools Innovation Center