Tennis consultant 'Challengers' explains Zendaya, Cast's training

Whether she's riding sandworms through the deserts of Arrakis, performing trapeze stunts as part of a circus act, or swinging through the air with Spider-Man in a harness, Zendaya physically commits to her roles.

So it's no surprise that the 27-year-old superstar took a similarly laser-focused approach to her latest role as the maverick Tashi Duncan, a tennis prodigy turned coach in Luca Guadagnino's steamy new sports drama “Challengers.”

“Even though she's a huge star, she's a real person and someone who is really dedicated to her craft,” Brad Gilbert, the film's tennis consultant, told Business Insider. “She has much of the same DNA as a tennis player, the focus and the grit, the determination to do what she does and transform herself into the character.”

In “Challengers,” Tashi's beauty and dominance on the tennis court catch the attention of best friends Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor). A messy love triangle ensues, with the two men becoming rivals as they compete for Tashi's affections. Things come to a head years later when Art, now married to Tashi, and Patrick, Tashi's ex-boyfriend, face off at a challenger tournament leading up to the U.S. open .

Competing at such a high level doesn't happen overnight for professional tennis players, who spend years honing their skills with coaches, trainers, nutritionists and sports psychologists. To convincingly play against elite players, Zendaya, O'Connor and Faist turned to Gilbert, who has coached players like Andy Roddick and Coco Gauff to championship victories at the US Open.

Zendaya, O'Connor and Faist underwent physical transformations to resemble tennis professionals



Mike Faist as Art Donaldson in 'Challengers'. MGM





Gilbert worked with the actors for three months during a period Zendaya called “summer camp” at a “Challengers” press conference attended by Business Insider.

Zendaya and Faist had two months of preparation before traveling to Boston to start filming “Challengers.” Meanwhile, O'Connor had the least time to get thin, coming straight from filming another movie, 'La Chimera'.

When the trio finally got together during pre-production, they were four hours into the job exercise two hours of tennis with Gilbert every day followed by gym time with strength and conditioning coach Bryan Doo.

Faist, who was coming off his breakout role as Riff in Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of 'West Side Story', was thin and had to bulk up by eating 10,000 calories a day and a eating pattern.

Zendaya, who has done that before joked about lacking upper body strength, building muscle mass and being able to show it off proudly toned biceps by the time filming started.

“She is an incredibly hard worker,” Gilbert said of Zendaya. “She is incredibly humble and dedicated.”

The trio studied players, watched live matches and worked closely with their body doubles



Zendaya as Tashi Duncan in 'Challengers'. MGM





While tennis balls were added digitally During the film's post-production, it was still essential that the actors swing their rackets using proper techniques from seasoned professionals.

To accomplish this, the actors studied players and watched many tapes that Gilbert's wife, Kim Gilbert, sent them. But what may have helped Zendaya the most in transforming into Tashi was attending college games.

“Because of her character, all we knew was that she was a killer on the court, so we had to develop her style,” Gilbert explained.

Once Zendaya started looking at her training from a dancer's perspective, with each shot resembling choreography, she was able to recreate the footwork and nuanced movements of her movements. tennis doubles. The actor refined her technique by viewing footage of them side by side, to the point that her body double appears sparingly in the actual film. according to Guadagnino.

“That became the way for me to look like a tennis player, because I knew at some point I wasn't going to be one, but I could fake it,” Zendaya said during the press conference.

“I think Z has picked up speed incredibly,” Gilbert said. “There was CGI and there was a lot of stuff that the team made happen, but the actors themselves did a fantastic job in a short time.”

Conquering Art's one-handed backhand was no easy task for Faist



Mike Faist as Art Donaldson and Josh O'Connor as Patrick Zweig in 'Challengers'. MGM





In “Challengers”, Faist's character is a champion pursuing a career milestone: winning all four Grand Slams. To restore Art's passion for the game, boost his confidence and end his losing streak, Tashi takes him for a challenger event in New Rochelle.

Gilbert said that of the three main characters, Art had the most defined performance in the script, a classic, graceful style modeled after Roger Federer and Pete Sampras.

Although Faist had experience playing tennis at a competitive level in high school, giving up his two-handed backhand in favor of the one-handed technique used by the legends proved difficult. To master the shot, Gilbert sent Faist tapes of one-handed backhands so he could watch and mirror the style.

Patrick's unusual serve was inspired by a real tennis player, and O'Connor spent weeks learning how to hit a tweener



Josh O'Connor as Patrick Zweig in 'Challengers'. MGM





O'Connor's character is a washed-up tennis player with a freewheeling technique and a peculiar serve who plays a key role in the final match between Patrick and Art.

Gilbert said Patrick's serve was always intended to have a “pronounced hitch” in the script for “Challengers”. In devising this move, Gilbert took inspiration from former tennis pro Jay Berger, who he distinctly remembered “wagging his tail.”

Although Tashi is critical of Patrick's serve, he still parades with unwavering confidence and swagger. These traits are also on display when Patrick resorts to a flashy trick shot between the legs, known as a “tweener”, during a doubles match at the US Open with Art.

Gilbert said Guadagnino wanted the tweener to be Patrick's “signature point,” and he spent weeks helping O'Connor perfect the recording.

One day during practice, O'Connor hit a “one-in-a-million” tweener, lost his balance, fell into a wall and cut his knee. Gilbert described it as “the biggest tweener winner ever”, but also one that O'Connor would no longer be able to replicate. Worst of all, there were no cameras rolling to capture the moment.

“He has the memory of doing it this time, but I was so upset with him that we didn't have it on camera so he could show it to everyone,” Gilbert said.

Luckily for “Challengers” audiences, a little movie magic ultimately helped him nail it.