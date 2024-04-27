The P's and Q's of Pickleball

Pickleball, yes Finally is starting to get the respect it deserves. After all, the racket sport with the funny name has grown no less than 223.5 percent in the past three years and is now more than 36.5 million players in the US alone. The sport is part tennis, part badminton, part table tennis and is played with a small wiffle ball. It attracts participants because it is fast, fun and fairly easy to learn. (Believe that plastic ball, which doesn't go super far, and the smaller playing field, which makes it easy to cover the ground.)

Although the origins of pickleballs date back nearly 60 years to the summer of 1965, when a father tried to come up with an activity that would satisfy his bored teenage son, nowadays it has a very modern look. And that includes the fashion it has inspired by companies like Skecherswhich has a whole line of shoes and clothing specifically designed for the sport.

Still, there are a few things you should know before you pick up your paddle. Think about these key concepts and get inspired to take action with our selection of the latest gear from Skechers.

The court: At 20 by 43 feet, a pickleball court is only about one-third the size of a tennis court. That means that even though you're still training, you'll always be a lot better positioned to get to the ball before it races past.

The name: Although in some stories Pickleball is named after the inventor's dog, said to be named Pickles, most credit is attributed to his wife for nomenclature. (In this story, it refers to the pickle boat in crew racing, which consists of leftover non-starters, as befits a sport that initially developed from leftovers from other activities.)

The kitchen: This is the part of the playing field that is within two meters of the net (on both sides). If you are within this zone, you are not allowed to play volleyball, that is, hit the ball without it bouncing first.

The two-bounce rule: Another premise of the game is that the ball must bounce once on each side of the net after each serve; then you can hit it before it bounces (unless you're in the kitchen, see above).

The victory: Games are usually played to 11 points, and you must win by two.

The gear: For anyone just diving into it, my best advice is to educate yourself on the sport and make sure you have quality equipment! say Catherine Parenteauthe runner-up in singles and the runner-up in doubles, women's professional pickleball player, and a Skechers athlete. I love what Skechers offers. They check all the boxes for pickleball so I can enjoy the game and trust my equipment to take care of the rest.

Based on Parenteau, we've selected some of our favorite Skechers pickleball essentials:

Pickleball shoes should be comfortable, durable and lightweight so you can focus on your game, says Parenteau. Designed for serious players, the Viper Court Elite ticks all the boxes thanks to its Goodyear rubber outsole, which provides great control as you move around the entire court. Meanwhile, the exclusive Heel Pillow design keeps your foot firmly in place.

Skechers Fairway reversible jacket with floral print Skechers Fairway reversible jacket with floral print

Why stand out when you can stand out in style? Take to the field with this funky floral jacket (reversible to solid blue), made from breathable, quick-drying, wrinkle-free Skechweave fabric. Ingenious detail: If you forget your hair tie, just use the removable one attached to the zipper.

Skechers Fairway tiered skirt with floral print Skechers Fairway tiered skirt with floral print

This super fun number gives you the coverage you need to chase the ball in style. The four-way stretch Skechweave fabric wicks away moisture and won't stick where it counts, while the built-in mesh shorts (with convenient pockets) make it easy to move.

Skechers sports court dress Skechers sports court dress

Not your granny tennis dress: the court-length white tank top with contrast ribbed collar has a classic look, but is made from breathable and moisture-wicking Skechweave fabric, so you stay cool when the ball is in play. Breathable mesh shorts with ball pockets add an extra edge.

Skechers Pickleball Queen crew neck T-shirt Skechers Pickleball Queen crew neck T-shirt

Who doesn't like a comfortable T-shirt, especially one that doesn't sweat when the temperature rises? The soft and breathable Skech Jersey fabric features a cropped crew neck design and a Skechers pickleball logo that shows your love for the sport.

Skechers Sport Court tiered skirt Skechers Sport Court tiered skirt

Flowy, flouncy and double-layered, these are made to move on the pitch, but they look so great you can wear them with friends too. Stretchy, wrinkle-free Skechweave moisture-wicking fabric again covers the built-in mesh shorts with pockets, plus UPF 40+ protection for those super sunny days.

Skechers Viper Court reload Skechers Viper Court reload

Because newbies need the right shoes too, the Viper Court Reload offers a host of performance features including improved traction, a lightweight design, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology designed to keep your foot securely in place, and a relaxed fit that keeps your toes in place. avoid being crushed as you race for the ball. It comes in white, black, gray and blue, but had a preference for the peach.

Skechers Plaid Fusion Control Pickleball Paddle Skechers Plaid Fusion Control Pickleball Paddle

Play your best game with confidence and comfort on the court with the carbon-infused SKX Fusion Control pickleball paddle. Designed to take your on-court game to the next level, this lightweight paddle features a high-quality honeycomb core and soft synthetic grip.