Baseball Drops Series Opener at UMass, 8-5





Next game: at UMass 27-04-2024 | 1:00 pm April 27 (Sat) / 1:00 PM bee UMass History AMHERST, Mass. The Saint Joseph's baseball team lost 8-5 to UMass on Friday afternoon in the opener of a three-game set between the teams at Earl Lorden Field. HOW IT HAPPENED Saint Joseph's (17-20 overall, 6-7 Atlantic 10) got on the board first, scoring a run in the top of the fourth. Ryan Weingartner got things started with a one-out walk, followed by a single Owen Petrich place runners on the corners. Two batters later, Tim Dickinson singled through the right side to score Weingartner and put the Hawks on top. UMass (16-22 overall, 6-7 Atlantic 10) tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Zack Zaetta. Ryan Cesarini put the Hawks back on top in the sixth with a solo home run to start the frame; Weingartner followed with a double and then scored on a sacrifice fly Justin Igoe to make it a 3-1 game. The Minutemen took the lead at the bottom of the frame on a three-run home run by Carter Hanson, but Carter Jagiela opened the seventh with a single for the Hawks and pinch runner Joey Gale would come on to score when Weingartner reached on an error to tie the score at 4-4. Unfortunately for the Crimson and Gray, the hosts added another three spots at the bottom of the frame on a two-run single from Hanson and an infield single from Nolan Tichy. Igoe led off the eighth with a solo home run, but a Kevin Skagerlind single in the bottom of the inning restored the three-run lead, and the Hawks would get no closer in the ninth. BEHIND THE BOX SCORE Leif Bigelow allowed one run on one hit in two and two-thirds innings of relief to get the win, while Hawk was starter Domenic Picone was charged with five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight to take the loss. UMass starter Renn Lints allowed four runs on seven hits in six and a third innings. Dickinson turned in a multi-hit game, while Igoe recorded a pair of RBI and Weingartner scored twice. NEXT ONE The Hawks and Minutemen will play the middle game of the weekend series on Saturday at 1 p.m.

