Kristi Noem is defending the murder of her 14-month-old dog and a goat





South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday defended a story from her upcoming biography detailing how she killed a family dog ​​on their farm, much to the chagrin of her daughters, with a grisly anecdote that immediately drew criticism from some political opponents. Ms. Noem, a Republican widely seen as a contender to become former President Donald J. Trump's running mate, shared details about the shooting of the 14-month-old dog, a female wirehaired pointer named Cricket, and an unnamed said goat, according to excerpts first reported by The guard. Ms. Noem, an avid hunter, wrote that she had hoped to train Cricket to hunt pheasants, but she proved untrainable, dangerous to anyone she came into contact with and less than worthless as a hunting dog. I hated that dog, Ms. Noem wrote, according to The Guardian. It was after Cricket ruined a hunting trip, killed another family's chickens, and bit the governor that Mrs. Noem remembered deciding to kill the dog; she shot Cricket in a gravel pit.

That wasn't the only blood Ms. Noem drew that day: she also shot a male goat that she called dirty and mean. Even shot him twice: the goat jumped when she shot him the first time, according to The Guardian's story about the book, so she grabbed another grenade and shot him again. The entire ordeal was reportedly witnessed by a construction crew nearby. Ms. Noem wrote that when the workers returned to work, a school bus came by to drop off her children. Her daughter, Kennedy, Ms. Noem wrote, looked around confused and asked, “Hey, where's Cricket?” “I think if I were a better politician, I wouldn't be telling the story here,” Ms. Noem wrote in the book, which was scheduled to be published by Center Street on May 7. But she took the day's events as a reflection of her willingness to do something difficult. messy and ugly, whether in farming or in politics. The story drew condemnation Friday from a section of the political world, especially to Ms. Noems' left, including some anti-Trump Republicans and some Democrats. President Biden's re-election campaign wrote on X that Trump VP candidate Kristi Noem brags about shooting her 14-month-old puppy. And the Democratic National Committee released a statement describing the passages as disturbing and horrific. Ms. Noem used The Guardians article to underscore her bona fides in rural America, promote her book and mock the news media. We love animals, but on a farm these kinds of difficult decisions happen all the time, they wrote on X on Fridayadding that her family recently had to euthanize three horses.

She added that her book would contain more real, honest and politically INcorrect stories that the media will crave. Ms. Noem, who appeared with Trump at an event in Ohio last month, is one of several Republicans regularly mentioned as a potential vice presidential pick. At the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, she tied with Vivek Ramaswamy for first place in a poll in which attendees wanted to see Mr. Trump chosen as his running mate. She has routinely praised the former president and recently took part in an ad promoting her cosmetic dental work, which some saw as an attempt to get Trump's attention even as it drew legal scrutiny. In recent days, she has declined to say whether she would have certified the 2020 election by Jan. 6, 2021, and dodged questions about whether she supported exceptions to the abortion ban in cases of rape or incest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/26/us/politics/kristi-noem-dog-killing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos