Head football coach of Arab High School resigns after arrest





ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) – Arab Police are releasing new details about the arrest of the now former head football coach of Arab High School. On Monday, Arab City School officials alerted police to a possible incident between a faculty member and a male student. After an investigation into the case, Lee Ozmint was arrested. Investigators say Ozmint sent lewd photos to the student and they are investigating whether any photos were sent by the student. They believe the victim is a current student and was not involved with the football program. Ozmint was charged with sending or receiving obscene material to a student under the age of 19, which is a class A misdemeanor. Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn says Ozmint was only charged with a crime because there was no physical contact between him and the student. Ozmint was released on a $500 bond. This bail amount is automatic for this crime and not set by the Arab Police. The Arab High School website listed Ozmint as athletic director, head football coach and teacher. Arab City Schools officials released the following statement after the arrest: Earlier this week, Arab City Schools officials were notified of unprofessional and inappropriate communications between a teacher and student at the Arab High School. As soon as the government became aware of the allegations, Arab City Schools officials contacted police and launched an internal investigation. As part of this internal investigation, the teacher in question was placed on administrative leave and was not allowed to be on the Arab City Schools campus. This situation developed quickly. The investigating officers interviewed both the teacher and the student and investigated other relevant information that emerged during the process. At this time, the teacher remains on administrative leave and is not allowed on any campus. Once the team has completed the investigation, they will work with the Superintendent to determine the best course of action to resolve the situation, including any applicable disciplinary action for the teacher. To ensure that the rights of all involved are protected, Arab City Schools will not share any additional information, including the names of the teacher or student involved, at this time. Arab City Schools does not tolerate unprofessional or inappropriate behavior between teachers and students. Most importantly, the Superintendent and all members of the Arab City Schools team emphasize that the safety and security of our students is our top priority, and the team will not take any action that would compromise that safety. On Friday morning, Ozmint submitted his letter of resignation and Arab City School officials accepted it. These types of incidents affect the entire school system, affect the city as a whole, and it's one of those situations that is very unfortunate, said Police Chief Shane Washburn. Unfortunately, it will have major consequences for the entire city. Washburn said officers are still investigating the case. “I would ask everyone to wait until everything is completed, including the investigation and the final statement,” he said. By then everyone will have the answers they need. If you indulge in speculation at this point, you sometimes have the wrong idea of ​​what is happening. Click here to subscribe to YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports and weather videos on our YouTube channel! Copyright 2024 WEAPON. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.waff.com/2024/04/26/new-details-arab-high-school-head-coach-arrest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos