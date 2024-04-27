Four teams advance to the Patriot League men's tennis semifinals (4.26.24)





WEST POINT, NY Day two of the 2024 Patriot League Men's Tennis Championship ended with No. 1 Boston University, No. 2 Navy, No. 3 Bucknell and No. 4 Army West Point advances to the semifinals on Saturday. No. No. 1 BU defeated No. 8 Holy Cross 4-0, while No. 4 Army defeated No. 5 Lehigh 4-2. No. No. 3 Bucknell defeated No. 6 Colgate 4-0, and No. No. 2 Navy rounded out the day with a 4-0 victory over No. 7 Loyola Maryland. The Terriers will take on the Black Knights at 10am, followed by Navy versus Bucknell at 2pm at the Army West Points Malek Tennis Center in West Point, NY For more information, visit the 2024 Patriot League Men's Tennis Championships page by CLICKING HERE. Results

No. 1 Boston University 4 vs. No. 8 Holy Cross 0

Double (Order of finish: 3, 2) 1. Corey Craig/Alejandro Licea (BU) vs. Jeremy Clark/Henry Winiecki (HC), DNF

2. Johann Sajonz/Jakob Esterowitz (BU) def. William Kelleher/Declan OFlynn (HC), 6-3

3. Jonah Dickson/Adrian Pawlowski (BU) def. Camilo Illanes/Connor Nelson (HC), 6-0 Singles (Order of finish: 1, 3, 5) 1. Corey Craig (BU) def. William Kelleher (HC), 6-0, 6.1

2. Alejandro Licea (BU) vs. Connor Nelson (HC), DNF

3. Gustavs Dambins (BU) def. Declan OFlynn (HC), 6-3, 6-3

4. Dion Loutas (BU) vs. Teddy Callery (HC), DNF

5. Ben Letzer (BU) def. Camilo Illanes (HC), 6-0, 7-5

6. Jonah Dickson (BU) vs. Alessandro Bizzarri (HC), DNF No. 4 Army 4 vs. No. 5 Lehigh 2

Double (Order of finish: 1, 2, 3)

1. Matt Kleiman/Marc Blekhman (LEH) def. Jake Huarte/Vishnu Bodavula (ARMY), 6-2

2. Marcus Sebastian/Alan Ton (ARMY) def. Sean Jaeger/Jordan Paul (LEH), 6-4

3. Samuel Haikal/Michael Rooney (ARMY) def. Jackson Morash/Luke Donovan (LEH), 7(7)-6(2) Singles (Order of finish: 5, 1, 6, 2, 4)

1. Matt Kleiman (LEH) def. Jake Huarte (ARMY), 6-4, 6-2

2. Marc Blekhman (LEH) def. Daniel Zhou (ARMY), 6-4, 6-4

3. Samuel Haikal (ARMY) vs. Sean Jaeger (LEH), DNF

4. Vishnu Bodavula (ARMY) final Jackson Morash (LEH), 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

5. Marcus Sebastian (ARMY) def. Benedictus Hoorn-Bourque (LEH), 6-4, 6-2

6. Alan Ton (ARMY) def. Wyeth Anzilotti (LEH), 6-2, 6-2 No. 3 Bucknell 4 vs. No. 6 Colgate 0

Double (Order of finish: 3, 2)

1. Adam Stavrakas/Oscar Bain (BUC) vs. Josh Israel/Benito Vlassis (COL), DNF

2. Amar Tahirovic/Liam Kilmer (BUC) def. Aidan Chung/John Fazli (COL), 6-3

3. William Robinson/Brendan McDonald (BUC) def. Parker McGowan/Jerome Falcon (COL), 6-1 Singles (Order of finish: 2, 1, 5)

1. Amar Tahirovic (BUC) def. Benito Vlassis (COL), 6-1, 6-2

2. Adam Stavrakas (BUC) def. Josh Israel (COL), 6-1, 6-0

3. Oscar Bain (BUC) vs. Aidan Lee (COL), DNF

4. Liam Kilmer (BUC) vs. Jerome Falcon (COL), DNF

5. Tim Zelikovsky (BUC) def. Mike Thomas (COL), 6-4, 6-2

6. Brendan McDonald (BUC) vs. Aidan Chung (COL), DNF No. 2 Navy 4 vs. No. 7 Loyola 0

Double (Order of finish: 1, 3)

1. Sasha Panyan/Luke Garner (NAVY) def. Nicholas Haggar/Oliver Davey (LOY), 6-0

2. Aniketh Ayinala/JJ Etterbeek (NAVY) vs. George Cavo/Nick Lawliss (LOY), DNF

3. Herrick Legaspi/Nathan Nguyen (NAVY) final. Matt Cardano/Cristian Pemueller (LOY), 6-0 Singles (Order of finish: 1, 2, 6)

1. Sasha Panyan (NAVY) def. Matt Cardano (LOY), 6-1, 6-0

2. Herrick Legaspi (NAVY) def. Nicholas Haggar (LOY), 6-0, 6-1

3. Luke Garner (NAVY) vs. Oliver Davey (LOY), DNF

4. Steve Nguyen (NAVY) vs. Nick Lawliss (LOY), DNF

5. JJ Etterbeek (NAVY) vs. George Cavo (LOY), DNF

6. Aniketh Ayinala (NAVY) def. Ryan Boland (LOY), 6-1, 6-0 2024 Patriot League Men's Tennis Championships Schedule

Thursday April 25 First round

No. 8 Holy Cross 4 vs. No. 9 Lafayette 1 Friday April 26 Quarter-finals

No. 1 Boston U. 4 vs. No. 8 Holy Cross 0

No. 4 Army 4 vs. No. 5 Lehigh 2

No. 3 Bucknell4 vs. No. 6 Colgate 0

No. 2 Navy 4 vs. No. 7Loyola0 Saturday April 27 Semi-finals No. No. 1 Boston vs. No. 4 Army, 10 a.m

No. 2 Navy vs. No. 3 Bucknell, 2 p.m Sunday April 28 Championship Semi-final 1 winner versus semi-final 2 winner, 11am ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League's athletic success is achieved as its member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is viewed as an important part of a well-rounded education.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patriotleague.org/news/2024/4/26/four-teams-advance-to-the-patriot-league-mens-tennis-semifinals-4-26-24.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

