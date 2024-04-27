Thompson Okanagan Lakers will take on Regina in the Esso Cup women's hockey semifinals in Vernon





Lakers take on Regina at Kal Tire Place at 7 p.m.; Edmonton Jr Oilers meet North York Storm at 3 p.m

It's playoff time for the Esso Cup Canadian Womens U18 Club Hockey Championship tournament at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Host Thompson Okanagan Lakers secured their spot in the final four by winning their final preliminary match 2-1 in a shootout against Quebec champions LIntrpide de lOutaoais on Thursday, April 25. The Lakers finished third in the six-team round-robin with a record of two wins, one overtime win and two losses for eight points. They will face second-place Regina Rebels today, Friday, at 7 p.m. in a semi-final (3 wins, 2 extra-time losses, 11 points). The Rebels defeated Thompson-Okanagan 6-2 in round-robin play on Wednesday and closed out the preliminary round with a 4-3 win over Atlantic champion Northern Subway Selects of Nova Scotia on Thursday (1 win, 1 OT win, 3 losses, 5 points). Pacific champion Edmonton Jr. Oilers finished atop the standings with 11 points (3 wins, 1 OT win, 1 loss), thanks to a 2-1 OT win over Regina in the round-robin. The Jr. Oilers will face Ontario's North York Storm (2 wins, 2 losses, 1 OT loss, 6 points) in the other semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m. It's a rematch of both teams' last round-robin game Thursday, won 4-1 by Edmonton. The two losers will play for bronze on Saturday, April 27 at noon, while the two winners will meet in the national championship final on Saturday at 4 p.m. Maya de Beaumont opened the scoring at 5:57 of the second period for LIntrpide against Thompson Okanagan. The goal stood until Fruitvale's Emma Kohl tied the game for the Lakers at 14:44 of the third period, assisted by Kelowna's Alexandra Recsky. Penticton's Amy Polvere, the sixth shooter for the Lakers, scored the only goal in the shootout, while Kelowna goalkeeper Reese Sliskovic preserved the victory with a stop on Quebec's Mgane Cronier. Sliskovic finished with a whopping 52 saves to earn Player of the Game honors, while LIntrpides Nomie Germain made 21 saves for the Quebec champions, who finished sixth with 1 win, 3 losses and 1 OT loss for four points. READ MORE: Oh baby: memories of Bob Cole's legendary hockey calls and life READ MORE: Tocchet says, let out the boos as Canucks skate into hostile Nashville

