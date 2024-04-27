WARMINGTON: There is no tackling in hockey





When it comes to defending against Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs' best player and the NHL's leading goal scorer in the 2023-24 season, tackling is allowed.evidently.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Don't have an account? create an account or Log in without password New a new way to log in Article content At least, that's what fans saw Wednesday night in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Article content And not only was it Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy who took down No. 34 lasso-style behind the net right in front of the referee, it was also during the same play that Beantown captain Brad Marchand and Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi tangled. in a stick fight as Trent Frederic fired in and scored a big goal against the Buds. Advertisement 3 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content None of that would have happened if the referee had blown his whistle and flagged the clear foul on McAvoy behind the net.r has in any case awarded penalties to both Bertuzzi and Marchand. To make matters worse, with about a minute left, the referee awarded a penalty to Leafs captain John Taveres after a similar play behind the Bruins net, ironically or not so ironically on McAvoy, causing the Blue and White's comeback attempt was effectively killed. Your afternoon sun Your afternoon look at what's happening in Toronto and beyond. By signing up you agree to receive the Postmedia Network Inc. newsletter above. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder. The next issue of Jouw Middagzon will soon be in your inbox. There was a problem logging you in. try again Article content Advertisement 4 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content It was surreal. It felt like I was at a WWE event. Is this just playoff hockey and things happen? Or is this an obscene event that could help the Bruins knock the Leafs out of the playoffs, something they've done regularly since 1959? Advertisement 5 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content There are a lot of opinions about it and opinions vary depending on who people are cheering for. As a Habs fan, with the Canadiens missing the playoffs, I'm hardly a Leafs fan. However, I was wondering last night if NHL referees are ever subjected to eye tests. Brutal non-calls, like Matthews being pulled to the ice on his back behind the Bruins net with the referee about twenty feet away. The Roy Green Show (@TheRoyGreenShow) April 25, 2024 Advertisement 6 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content I was wondering last night if NHL referees are ever subjected to eye tests? legendary radio host Roy Green teased on his X account. But others, like OkLakeGuy on Advertisement 7 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content While this is true, it's a touchy subject for long-suffering Leafs fans who have never forgotten or forgiven referee Kerry Fraser for missing Los Angeles Kings Wayne Gretzky's high stick on Doug Gilmour in the wild 1993 playoffs. Recommended by Editorial SIMMONS: Maple Leafs have skills, but they don't have Brad Marchand Brad Marchand the ultimate thorn in the Leafs side with Bruins' Game 3 victory WARMINGTON: Joe Bowen disappointed Leafs fans who were so quiet in The Vault No one is suggesting there is anything unpleasant about these things and people do understand that referees and players are human beings. But that said, if you see one of the best players in the league hampered by an illegal play and an important goal is scored against your team during the same play, you don't need to have placed a legal bet on the game to get it not to like. . Advertisement 8 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The bottom line is that there is nothing in the rulebook that says you can eliminate a player that way. It's not football, wrestling or rodeo. It's hockey. [email protected] Article content Share this article in your social network

