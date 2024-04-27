Are you a hockey player? Did you hurt someone on the ice? Answer for it.





No, Tom Wilson isn't the only fighter on the Caps, but he's still angry. (Caps outsider) There is an age-old code in hockey: if you injure someone, you have to be held accountable. Take on the next battle. End it. Continue. If you think that's all I'm talking about Matt Rempe to injure Trevor van Riemsdyk on Friday on a check that clearly hit his head, I didn't. I'm talking about countless other hits over the past century of professional hockey where a player was injured and the player who hurt the guy ended up getting into a fight. Furthermore, it does not matter what the circumstances are. There is a code. This happened recently then Nick Jensen was eliminated, left the match on a stretcher and Nic Dowd fought the Tampa BaysMichael Eyssimont, who delivered the goal. That's how it works, and Dowd said so too. Back to Rempe. He clearly hit Van Riemsdyk's head, but that is apparently 'clean' according to many Rangers fans who are unable to be impartial. Later in the match he refused a fight with Tom Wilson although it would have been to the Rangers' advantage if a fourth liner had shut down a top striker for five minutes. Look, I get it. You want to defend your player. I rewatched Wilson's antics and thought, “but that wasn't his intention…” or something like that. But that's not the point. The Caps have lost several players to headshots lately, including TVR, Jensen and, briefly, TJ Oshie, who admitted that he didn't mind being temporarily removed from a game recently. WWhen your season is over and the guy who ripped you off only gets a minor two-minute penalty for interference, or worse, nothing, that guy has to answer for what he did. If not, why don't we just stick with it? Give the whole team a concussion! Their power play sucks anyway, so elbows up! Assuming the player safety department decides, “It wasn't my intention” or whatever, there's no reason to stop until you lift the Stanley Cup. It worked for the Broad Street Bullies, right? It doesn't matter if it's a Washington Capitals player, a New York Ranger or a beer league player, injuring opponents is the cheapest way to play the game. And if you keep that up, and then turn down the fight, you could end up like: Donald Brashear, who hurt his opponents and then refused to be held accountable for it, just for Marty McSorley to take revenge in some other way. In this case, and in others like it, dropping the gloves would have been a smarter choice. Unfortunately, too many New York Rangers fans, who enjoyed a Presidents' Trophy this season with a head-hunting punk on the fourth line, don't understand the code, not to mention their inability to see a clear portrait of anyone in blue. That said, this isn't about who wins or who loses, whether the goal was 'clean' – whatever that means these days – or a blatant penalty. If you injure someone, especially if you have a reputation for that kind of thing, you have to be held accountable for it. That's the code.

