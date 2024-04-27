Katelyn Koester, a native of WNY, excels in deaf and hearing hockey





AMHERST, NY Amherst native Katelyn Koester was born deaf but has played sports most of her life as an avid and enthusiastic athlete in hockey, softball and other sports. Her cochlear implant allowed her to play on hearing teams well into college, and she did not play with deaf teammates until recently in her career. “I grew up with a coach who told me you have to be vocal, call the puck and all that,” Koester said Spectrum News Buffalo through an ASL translator, because her cochlear implant was disabled. You know, just always use your voice. But here it's completely different and I like it. Here she is at Northtown Center, representing the U.S. Womens National Deaf Hockey Team as they host other deaf hockey teams from around the world during the inaugural Jeff Sauer International Deaf Hockey Series. The night before the tournament started, Koester, her teammates and other players attended the Buffalo Sabers game at KeyBank Center, which reminded Niagara University of the subtle but striking differences between hearing hockey and deaf hockey. So the difference is that when the referee blows the whistle, we have lighting, so everyone knows that the whistle has been blown. But with the hearing team, you know, they just blow the whistle and you can hear it. But when I'm in those kinds of games, a teammate has to stop me. You know, the coach has to stop me, Koester said. But now I just look at the flashing lights. I know it's time to stop. And really, it's quiet, I'm sure it's a quiet game for you guys. After playing softball for two years at RIT, a well-known deaf-friendly institution, Koester made the decision to transfer to Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. to play alongside deaf teammates for the Bisons. It was really cool because everyone on the team was deaf. Everyone signed. It was very different, you know, because growing up I played with hearing teams, so it was a very cool experience, Koester said. She even changed her major to qualify. After her softball career, Koester continued her education and pursued hockey back home at Niagara University, where she was recently named ACHA Women's Division II Player of the Year. Hearing Purple Eagles teammates and deaf teammates from the USA together on the rink, Koester says the commonality of hockey is clearly illustrated, which is a tribute to the games themselves; The first four-day tournament among deaf hockey teams around the world honors the late Jeff Sauer, known for his decades of work coaching hockey players with disabilities. I do [people] to know that this tournament is no different than any other tournament, Koester said. This is just a great opportunity for deaf people to play together and compete against each other like anyone else.

