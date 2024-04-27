TCU advances to the CUSA Championship





YOUNGSVILLE, La. No. 6 TCU advanced to the CUSA Championship in the Frogs' first season in the conference with two wins Friday at Sugar Beach. TCU defeated Tulane (3-0) and No. 19 FAU (3-1) to earn a spot in the title game. It is the second straight championship game for the Horned Frogs, as they won the 2023 CCSA Championship last season. Sutton MacTavish earned her 100th career win against Tulane with a three-set win (19-21, 21-18, 15-8) from second position. She, together with partner Ana Vergara won both games for the Horned Frogs on their 2-0 day. QUICK HITS AGAINST TULANE The dynamic duo of Hailey Hamlett And Anhelina Khmil earned the first point for TCU on court one: 21-18, 21-19.

The two improved their record together as a pair to 20-3.

Winning the second point for the Horned Frogs was Annette Namike And Olivia Clines with their outright victory from the number 2 position: 21-16, 21-16.

This season the combination is now 2-0 together.

Winning the game for the Frogs was Sutton MacTavish And Ana Vergara from the number 2 spot. The two fought back after a fall in the first set to win: 19-21, 21-18, 15-8.

MacTavish's win at Tulane marked her 100th career win. The Southlake, Texas native is now 22-8 on the season.

TCU improved its all-time matchup record against Tulane to 9-4 and is on a seven-game winning streak against the Green Wave.

The Patton/Williams and Glagau/Polk games remained incomplete after the decisive point was scored by TCU. QUICK HITS AGAINST #19 FAU

The Owls took an early 1-0 lead Keagan Polk And Emma Glagau fell to FAU's McLaughlin/Mignerey, 11-21, 14-21.

Despite trailing 1-0, the Horned Frogs climbed back and tied the game with a win Hailey Hamlett And Anhelina Khmil from the number 1 position: 24-22, 21-16.

Hamlett now has 78 career wins, while Khmil has her 55th.

Annette Namike And Olivia Clines took the lead for the Horned Frogs with their straight set from court five: 21-17, 22-20.

The duo remained undefeated as a pair and are now 3-0 this season.

Sutton MacTavish And Ana Vergara came back to beat the Owls in a three-set win from court two, 15-21, 22-20, 15-12.

The two improved to 3-0 together this season.

Playing to clinch, Tara Patton And Morgan Williams' match was not finished.

TCU earned its 11th win of the season and is now 11-7 against ranked opponents.

The Frogs are now 6-4 in all-time games against FAU.

TCU advanced to the CUSA Championship in the Frogs' first season in the conference. Next one The Horned Frogs (28-7) will face the winner of FAU/Tulane for the CUSA Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. FOLLOW THE FROGS For more information about TCU beach volleyball, visit gofrogs.com and follow the team on social media: @TCUBeachVB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gofrogs.com/news/2024/4/26/womens-beach-volleyball-tcu-advances-to-cusa-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos