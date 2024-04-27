Michigan Football lands kicker Dominic Zvada in transfer portal





For the second consecutive season, Michigan Football has added special teams reinforcements through the portal. Kicker Dominic Zvada, who spent the past two seasons at Arkansas State, committed to the Wolverines on his social media page on Friday evening. “After careful consideration, I am home,” his message read. For the Red Wolves, Zvada made 34 of 40 field goal attempts, including connecting on 14 of 17 kicks from 40 yards or further. Ironically, Michigan and Arkansas State are scheduled to play each other in Week 3 in the Big House. After not missing inside 50 yards as a freshman, Zvada was 9 of 12 from inside the 40 this past season. The 6-foot-4, 174-pound Arizona native made all 41 of his extra- punt attempts and has a career high of 56 yards from his freshman year. The Wolverines lost graduate kicker James Turner after one year with the program. He made 18 of 21 kicks for UM and 6 of 9 attempts from 40 yards or more. NOT OUR JJ:Why Michigan football fans in Detroit aren't happy JJ McCarthy was drafted to Vikings UM's kicking game struggled a bit during last Saturday's spring game when second-year Ann Arbor Huron alumnus Adam Samaha went 1 of 2 on field goal attempts and the miss came from just 30 yards out. Zvada was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List last season and was twice named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week. Michigan has lost a handful of players to the portal in recent days, including defensive back DJ Waller, offensive lineman Amir Herring and linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. The transfer portal closes on April 30.

