Water polo will take on UC San Diego in the Big West semifinals





DAVIS, California. The second-ranked University of Hawai'i women's water polo team will face No. 15 UC San Diego in the semifinals of the Big West Championship on Saturday, April 27, at the Schaal Aquatics Center in Davis, California. 1-seeded Rainbow Wahine and No. 4-seeded Tritons are scheduled for 12:00 PM Pacific Time / 9:00 AM Hawai'i Time. The winner will earn a spot in Sunday's tournament finals and a shot at the Big West's automatic berth to the NCAA Women's Water Polo Championship. No. 2HAWAI'I RAINBOW WAHINE (20-3) vs. No. 15 UC SAN DIEGO TRITONS (18-11) Date | Time Saturday April 27, 2024 | 12:00 noon Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Hawai'i Time) Place Davis, California Scale Aquatics Center Live stream ESPN+ Greg Mescall (play by play), Brenda Villa (analyst) Live stats The FOSH Game notes Hawaii Central Championship BigWest.org HEAD COACH MAUREEN COLEIn Hawaii: 223-95 (13th year) ALL-TIME SERIES RECORDUC San Diego

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai'i leads 30-4

LAST MEETING: UH 18-8 (March 29, 2024, Honolulu) BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULEFriday April 26 Quarterfinals

No. 1 seed Hawai'i19, No. 8 seed Cal State Fullerton 6

No. 4 seed UC San Diego 18, No. 5 seed CSUN11

No. 2 seed UC Irvine 9, No. 7 seed UC Davis 6

No. 3 seed Long Beach State 8, No. 6 seed UC Santa Barbara 6 Saturday April 27 Semi-finals

Hawaiis. UC San Diego 12:00 PM PT (9:00 AM HT)

UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State 2:00 PM PT (11:00 AM HT) Sunday April 28 Championship 12:00 PM PT (9:00 AM HT) OPENING SPRINT UH defeated eighth-seeded Cal State Fullerton 19-6 in the quarterfinals on Friday and enters the semifinals on an eight-game winning streak.UH senior Alba Bonamusa Boix finished with three goals and three assists and earned a place in program history by becoming the first Rainbow Wahine player to surpass 200 goals and 100 assists in a career. UH defeated UC San Diego 18-8 in their regular season meeting on March 29 in Honolulu and leads the all-time series 30-4. UH has won the last six meetings with UC San Diego. The Tritons' last win in the series came on March 10, 2021, 10-9, in the shortened season opener. UCSD advanced to the semifinals with an 18-11 win over CSUN in the first round. Caroline Christl, Abigail Schechter and Kendall Thomas posted hat tricks in the win over the Matadors. The winner of Hawai'i-UC San Diego will face defending champion UC Irvine or Long Beach State in the championship game on Sunday at 12pm PT/9am HT. Friday's 'Bows' win gave the UH program its 11th 20-win season overall and fifth under head coach Maureen Cole . UH is 20-6 in the Big West Championship and has advanced to the title game in each of the last five tournaments. UH is 8-2 in conference tournament semifinals, including a 14-12 victory over UC San Diego in 2022 in the only meeting between the teams in the Big West Championship. The Rainbow Wahine entered the tournament as the top seed and Big West regular season champions after going 7-0 in conference play. UH went undefeated in the Big West regular season schedule for the third time since joining the conference and claimed its sixth regular season championship. UH is seeking its fifth tournament title and first since 2021. #HawaiiWWP

