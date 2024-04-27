Deion Sanders' second spring game in Colorado is very different. How?

BOULDER Col. Deion Sanders has created a new look for himself as head football coach at Colorado this spring. At 56, the Pro Football Hall of Famer grew his light beard and often showed up at work in blue-collar overalls that could otherwise be worn by a car mechanic.

In this case, the style suits the task. Renovation work is being carried out by a repairman who is a year wiser and grayer. The question now is whether it's all good enough in year two after so much fell apart in year one, especially when it seems like his player roster is constantly changing.

Is Sanders' quarterback son Shedeur really better after breaking his back last season?

Are his blockers up to the job this time around after Colorado introduced a brand new offensive line to replace last year?

And does the Colorado fanbase still believe?

Some clues will be revealed Saturday during Colorado's annual intrasquad spring game at Folsom Field.

What can be read about Sanders' second CU team?

The television audience and audience for this spring game will be much smaller this year than last year, Sander's first season in Boulder. But it will still likely be the second-largest spring football crowd in Colorado history, bettering than 2008, when the game drew 17,800.

There are at least two general reasons for this:

Many CU alumni and fans still believe in Deion Sanders' great potential after he turned around a downtrodden program that finished 1-11 on the season before he was hired in late 2022.

“I'm extremely optimistic,” said Jeff Crawford, a Colorado graduate and donor to CU athletics.

But there are also plenty of reasons to be skeptical after Sanders finished his first season in Boulder with a 4-8 record, including eight losses in his last nine games. Just like last year, the Colorados roster is being rebuilt, with dozens of transfer players coming and going.

The best teams I was on weren't the most talented teams, former Colorado and NFL linebacker Chad Brown told USA TODAY Sports. Talent is only part of the whole. You have to get these guys to play together and become a team. So with all the movement within and without this roster, it seems like an incredibly difficult task to develop players and grow players and grow a culture there. So hopefully that part of it isn't overlooked.

Where will it be broadcast and how big will the audience be?

Instead of being on ESPN like last year, the game will be on the Pac-12 Network for an hour starting at 3:00 PM ET Saturday, followed by the spring game at Oregon at 4:00 PM ET.

Instead of a sold-out crowd like last year (47,277), 22,000 tickets had been distributed as of Monday.

Both are a far cry from what Deion Sanders wanted. In a video posted this week, he said his team is so much better this spring compared to last year.

Day and night, he said on Thee Pregame Show.

On paper he's probably right. Its star players return, including Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter, both of whom have their replica jerseys on sale at the campus bookstore for $109.99. Colorado's biggest weakness last year, the offensive line, also appears to be bigger and better.

So why did Coach Prime have to make this kind of plea to the fans this month?

“I want everything we do to sell out,” he further said Good from the media April 10. I didn't stutter or stumble. I want it to be sold out. We love you. We love us. Let's get together. Let's make it happen.

Probably not, but that doesn't mean big things won't happen for Sanders and Colorado this weekend. They just have a slightly more wait-and-see market than before.

What else is happening at CU this weekend?

Recruits are coming. Rapper Lil Wayne performs. And Deion Sanders will help organize a Prime Time Elite Dinner on Friday to benefit the collective that supports its players for their names, images and likenesses (NIL). A VIP table at Coach Prime had already sold out at $20,543 for eight tickets.

Just like last spring, Sanders will use this weekend to highlight his program for recruits. Among those planning to visit Boulder is Byron Louis, a high school running back from Fort Lauderdale ranked 14th.e nationally as a 2025 running back prospect, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

University of Colorado I'm on my way, Louis wrote on Wednesday on social media site.

Incoming transfers and a Lil Wayne concert

Colorado is also expected to host several transfer players who plan to enroll this year, including Pittsburgh defensive end Dayon Hayes, Ohio defensive lineman Rayyan Buell and Texas offensive lineman Payton Kirkland.

The last three show that the transfer portal door swings both in and out. Colorado has had at least 33 scholarship players say they would transfer or leave the team since November, mostly backup players or those who became disenchanted with the program, such as Cormani McClain, the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the country last year. But the Buffs have also added at least 28 transfers since last December, several of whom will play Saturday.

Those making the trip this weekend may experience some rain on Saturday. But they can also see Deion Sanders' friend Lil Wayne, who will perform after the game at the CU Events Center on campus. According to the university, that concert is almost sold out with more than 6,000 tickets as of Monday.

Can the new blockers block?

None of the five starting offensive linemen who finished the season at Colorado last year are even on the roster anymore after four decided to transfer and another exhausted his college eligibility.

Elsewhere that probably wouldn't be good. But here in Colorado, fans are excited about it.

That's because last year's offensive line gave up the second-most quarterback sacks in the country (56), leaving Shedeur Sanders so battered he broke his back.

Our biggest weakness last year was in the trenches, said Crawford, a CU graduate and donor. I think we have improved significantly in the trenches. And I think that will be the difference this year. If those guys play well like I think we will, I think we'll have a very successful year.

It's still a question that won't be answered until the fall: Can this new group block?

According to 247Sports, they're a bunch of new transfer players, along with Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in the country for 2024.

Just saying you have new offensive linemen doesn't mean you have a new offensive line, said Brown, the former Colorado linebacker. The line is the one unit on the football team that requires the most work, that requires the most time together, that requires the most unspoken communication. How do you turn some linemen into an offensive line? That is a very critical piece.

Yet Deion Sanders still sees enormous progress there.

These guys are a great group and a great family, Deion Sanders said last week. You rarely see one without the other. You rarely see a guy like that anywhere. You always see three or four together.

Deion Sanders calls it 'much better staff'

Only four of the 10 full-time assistant coaches from last year's team are listed in the same coaching roles as last year, after five coaches left for jobs at other schools and one coach changed positions.

The staff is much better, Deion Sanders said this week on Thee Pregame Show. It is a much more understanding staff that is also more relatable to these young men.

Saturday will also be a dress rehearsal for them, especially on defense under new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who previously served as defensive backs coach for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. Livingston lost McClain but gained several newcomers, including Oklahoma State transfer cornerback DJ McKinney and former LSU lineman Quency Wiggins, both of whom have three years of college eligibility remaining.

They are expected to play in a format on Saturday with the first-team attack against the second-team defense and the first-team defense against the second-team attack.

I'm excited to feel that vibe, Livingston told reporters this week. I'm excited to see what it's like to be here under the mountains and everything you took this job for.

After the match, the transfer portal will remain open until the end of the month. More players could come and go before the Colorado roster is formed in time for the Aug. 29 season opener at home against North Dakota State.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: [email protected]