Train accident in Andhra Pradesh: No evidence of locomotive pilots watching cricket during train collision, as claimed by railway minister





Rescue and restoration work underway after several coaches of two passenger trains derailed following a collision in Vizianagaram district on October 30, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

The investigation into the tragic collision of two passenger trains in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district last year, which killed 17 passengers and injured 34, has not found any evidence that the locomotive pilots of either train were attending cricket at the time watched. of the accident. In March this year, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had alleged that both the loco pilot and co-pilot were distracted by the cricket match in progress. Safety first: lessons from the train accident in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh According to East Coast Railway sources, analysis of data usage on mobile phones used by Loco Pilot SMS Rao and Assistant Loco Pilot S. Chiranjeevi, both of whom died in the accident, gave no indication that they were watching cricket. The call details and data usage were analyzed by the Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunications Engineer and the Divisional Safety Officer of the Waltair Division. Railway Safety Commissioner Pranjeev Saxena, who conducted a detailed investigation into the accident, also made no mention of the locomotive pilots watching cricket in his report. Derived Besides the two locomotive pilots, the train manager or guard of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger also died when their train collided with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger on October 29, 2023. The CRS investigation concluded that an error in train operation had caused the accident and held the train crew and operating personnel, among others, responsible for the crash. However, on March 3, the railway minister told a news agency in New Delhi that both the locomotive pilot and co-pilot were distracted by the cricket match in progress. We are now installing systems that can detect such distractions and ensure that the pilots and assistant pilots can fully concentrate on driving the train. However, the sources said there is no evidence to corroborate Mr Vaishnaw's allegation. A senior Waltair Division official said it was a serious mistake to accuse the locomotive pilot and his assistant, who both died on the spot, of watching cricket while on duty. There is no evidence now to prove this… It was just a rumor. We have offered employment to their husbands on compassionate grounds, said the officer, who did not wish to be named. Headphone use prohibited After Mr Vaishnaw made his statement, the railways had issued an order banning the use of Bluetooth headphones among crew members during duty hours. In a circular dated March 19, the Southern Railway referred to the accident and said that during preliminary investigation, it was found that the crew of train No. 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger had not adhered to signaling protocols, thereby precipitating the blast. crash. Shockingly, it was revealed that the crew members were engrossed in watching a cricket match on their mobile phones, made possible through the use of Bluetooth devices or headphones. This blatant disregard of safety protocols is completely unacceptable and is putting countless lives at great risk, Akhil S. Anand, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Chennai Division, said in the order. A similar circular was issued by the Senior Divisional Safety Officer of South East Central Railway on March 12.

