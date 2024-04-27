Sports
Guildford Dragon NEWS
Published on: April 27, 2024
Updated on: April 27, 2024
By Steve Day
There comes a time when many of us say to ourselves, Oh no! That's it, I can't do that anymore, I'm too old.
That's not what a team from Aftermath Table Tennis Club says!
With a combined age of over 330 years, Aftermath TTC's C team have just won their division cup and finished second in Division Four of the Guildford Table Tennis League, Surrey's premier competition.
The average age of the four-member team is 82.5 years and everyone has been playing the sport competitively for 50 years or more.
In the league they finished second behind a team from Woking, having lost only four games all season.
They were 10 points ahead of the third-place team, Merrow H, who they later met in the cup final.
Using their vast experience they won the match comfortably, conceding just one game as they beat Merrow's team 5-1. This completed a great season for the Aftermath team.
The team is led by their youngest member, Frank Roberts, who turns 80 next year. Frank has been playing since his early teens and once played in the Guildford Premier Division.
Anyone who has played Frank knows that he never gives up and that his resilience was put to the test during a recent battle with cancer.
Despite having to take a time-out, he has returned as enthusiastic as ever and is determined to enjoy the game to the fullest.
Frank explains: Getting back to playing has improved my mood and improved my endurance even further this season. I play competitively once a week and also practice weekly at a local U3A, of which I am a member.
For those who don't know, U3A stands for the University of the Third Age, an international movement that aims to educate and encourage mainly retired members of a community.
They offer all kinds of activities and are organized on a local basis for people in the third age group.
In Guildford they play table tennis on Wednesday evenings at Christs College in Larch Avenue, Bellfields, sharing the venue with the Guildford League. All standards are welcome.
The other members of the team are Margaret Thornton, David Thomas, both in their 80s, and John Setterfield, who turns 91 later this year.
Margaret, the oldest woman to play in the Guildford league, also plays in the Aldershot league.
You would think that is enough for someone of Margaret's age, but no, she also regularly plays in nationally organized veterans tournaments on weekends. She even won an over-75 event at the recent Western Masters tournament.
Like Frank, David Thomas started playing when he was a teenager, although this mainly happened in youth clubs.
He then started playing competitively in his work team, as in the 1970s and 1980s many local league teams came from work clubs. David has been playing for the Aftermath club for a number of years.
The final member of the squad is multi-year-old John Setterfield, who remembers when England was one of the leading table tennis nations in the world and the world champion was Johnny Leach from Dagenham, Essex.
Needless to say, he played competitively for a long time, the past 37 years for Aftermath.
John said: A few years ago we had five players in our squad and to ensure I didn't miss a week of table tennis I also signed to play for Ash Table Tennis Club in the Aldershot League.
In recent years, several studies have concluded that playing table tennis, regardless of standard, can benefit both your physical and mental health.
Captain Frank Roberts and his team would like to highlight the benefits of playing table tennis, even in your senior years.
It keeps you fit in body and mind,” says the Aftermath team.
Click here for the Guildford Table Tennis League website.
|
Sources
2/ https://guildford-dragon.com/never-too-old-to-enjoy-a-game-of-table-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Many schoolchildren among 268 killed in West Java
- Why hasn't Kshhr worked much in Bollywood? – South stables
- Guildford Dragon NEWS
- Man Donns Dress and Blonde Wig to Try to Escape Florida Deputies After Boat Robbery
- British minister appears to have confused Rwanda and Congo during question time | Immigration and Asylum
- Post: Ex-executive accused of lying to inquiry
- Alberta invests $8 million in Alberta Media Fund for publishing and entertainment industries
- Prosecutors call more witnesses to establish links between Trump and Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal
- Ellen DeGeneres says she was kicked out of Hollywood after 2020 scandal
- Waldron presents for Fashion Week
- People with rare longevity mutations may also be protected from cardiovascular disease: Study | Health
- US revises sanctions against IDF unit Netzah Yehuda over West Bank human rights abuses