Guildford Dragon NEWS

By Steve Day There comes a time when many of us say to ourselves, Oh no! That's it, I can't do that anymore, I'm too old. That's not what a team from Aftermath Table Tennis Club says!

With a combined age of over 330 years, Aftermath TTC's C team have just won their division cup and finished second in Division Four of the Guildford Table Tennis League, Surrey's premier competition.

The average age of the four-member team is 82.5 years and everyone has been playing the sport competitively for 50 years or more.

In the league they finished second behind a team from Woking, having lost only four games all season.

They were 10 points ahead of the third-place team, Merrow H, who they later met in the cup final.

Using their vast experience they won the match comfortably, conceding just one game as they beat Merrow's team 5-1. This completed a great season for the Aftermath team.

The team is led by their youngest member, Frank Roberts, who turns 80 next year. Frank has been playing since his early teens and once played in the Guildford Premier Division.

Anyone who has played Frank knows that he never gives up and that his resilience was put to the test during a recent battle with cancer.

Despite having to take a time-out, he has returned as enthusiastic as ever and is determined to enjoy the game to the fullest.

Frank explains: Getting back to playing has improved my mood and improved my endurance even further this season. I play competitively once a week and also practice weekly at a local U3A, of which I am a member.

For those who don't know, U3A stands for the University of the Third Age, an international movement that aims to educate and encourage mainly retired members of a community.

They offer all kinds of activities and are organized on a local basis for people in the third age group.

In Guildford they play table tennis on Wednesday evenings at Christs College in Larch Avenue, Bellfields, sharing the venue with the Guildford League. All standards are welcome.

The other members of the team are Margaret Thornton, David Thomas, both in their 80s, and John Setterfield, who turns 91 later this year.

Margaret, the oldest woman to play in the Guildford league, also plays in the Aldershot league.

Margaret Thornton pictured at the 2024 Western Masters tournament, winning an over-75 event.

You would think that is enough for someone of Margaret's age, but no, she also regularly plays in nationally organized veterans tournaments on weekends. She even won an over-75 event at the recent Western Masters tournament.

Like Frank, David Thomas started playing when he was a teenager, although this mainly happened in youth clubs.

He then started playing competitively in his work team, as in the 1970s and 1980s many local league teams came from work clubs. David has been playing for the Aftermath club for a number of years.

The final member of the squad is multi-year-old John Setterfield, who remembers when England was one of the leading table tennis nations in the world and the world champion was Johnny Leach from Dagenham, Essex.

Needless to say, he played competitively for a long time, the past 37 years for Aftermath.

John said: A few years ago we had five players in our squad and to ensure I didn't miss a week of table tennis I also signed to play for Ash Table Tennis Club in the Aldershot League.

In recent years, several studies have concluded that playing table tennis, regardless of standard, can benefit both your physical and mental health.

Captain Frank Roberts and his team would like to highlight the benefits of playing table tennis, even in your senior years.

It keeps you fit in body and mind,” says the Aftermath team.

