Oregon football spring game at Autzen Stadium: What you need to know
After thirteen practices and two scrimmages over the past seven weeks, the Oregon football team has reached the end of its spring season.
In other words, it's play time.
The Ducks will hold their annual spring game, an intra-squad exhibition at Autzen Stadium that is open to the public, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The goal, coach Dan Lanning said as he approached his third spring game at Oregon, is to create that game-day environment we've been talking about. We're not going to go out and show off everything we've done this spring from a plan standpoint. We get our guys to go out there and play fast, see them execute and see who can play football.
Oregon's spring game comes the same weekend as the NFL draft, which serves as a perfect reminder of some of what the Ducks lost to last season's 12-2 team that won the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.
Among those to be replaced are starting quarterback Bo Nix, record-setting wide receiver Troy Franklin, top running back, defensive lineman and cornerback in Bucky Irving, Brandon Dorlus and Khyree Jackson, respectively, as well as Rimington Trophy-winning center Jackson Powers-Johnson.
“We want to get better at football,” Lanning said. We want to start practicing what football looks like and really see who can play, and it's different when you play in a competitive environment, so we want to create that.
Here are five storylines to keep an eye on on Saturday.
New Oregon's quarterbacks will go head-to-head
Oregon fans will get their first live look at how the Ducks have positioned themselves for the post-Nix era.
Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel, who has thrown for 14,865 yards and 125 touchdowns in his career, and former five-star recruit Dante Moore, who started five games as a freshman at UCLA last season, will undoubtedly get plenty of time to show what they can do at Saturday .
Also keep an eye on redshirt freshman Austin Novosad, a former four-star recruit who offensive coordinator Will Stein said is showing a total command of the offense in his second spring.
Austin Novosad had a great spring, Stein said. We really have a lot of depth in that room, competition and great camaraderie, and it really shows on the field.
DBs vs. WRs
The Ducks' defensive backfield underwent an overhaul this offseason with the addition of transfers Jabbar Muhammad (Washington), Kobe Savage (Kansas State) and Kam Alexander (UTSA) to an experienced position group that already included Tysheem Johnson, Jahlil Florence, Dontae Manning and Nikko Reed.
It will be intriguing to see how that group stacks up against Oregon's receivers, which may be the deepest position on the team with highly touted transfer Evan Stewart (Texas A&M) joining record-setter Tez Johnson, and the returning starters Gary Bryant Jr. and Traeshon Holden. and rising sophomore Jurrion Dickey.
It should be a fun show within the show to see these units come after each other.
Oregon's rebuilt defensive line debuts
Seniors Jordan Burch and Keyon Ware-Hudson are the rare veterans among linemen on Oregon's defense, a unit that includes 11 sophomores, redshirt freshmen or true freshmen.
Measured by the number of plays, the Ducks lost their top four defensive linemen from 2023, according to defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
So there's a big vacancy, but I'm excited about the future and the continued development of these guys, Lupoi said.
Oregon added senior transfer Jamaree Caldwell from Houston and sophomores Matayo Uiagalelei and AMauri Washington have the potential to be stars.
Saturday is an opportunity to familiarize yourself with several new names and numbers.
Kicker competition gains public attention
The Ducks need a new kicker, and special teams coach Joe Lorig said earlier this month that it was good competition during the Ducks' closed practices and scrimmages this spring.
The competition is open to the public on Saturday.
Realistically, the job is to lose Oregon State transfer Atticus Sappingtons. He led the Pac-12 last season and ranked fifth nationally in field goal percentage at 92.86% on 13 of 14 attempts.
However, sophomore Grant Meadors was rated as the No. 1 kicker recruit nationally in the class of 2023 by Chris Sailer Kicking.
Freshmen to watch
The by Lanning and Co. signed recruiting class of 2024 was rated as the fourth-best in the nation by 247sports. Twenty-two members of those freshmen enrolled early in Oregon to participate in spring training.
They include five-star outside linebacker Elijah Rushing, as well as a slew of four-star recruits on the defensive line (Aydin Breland, Jericho Johnson and Xadavien Sims) and at wide receiver (Jeremiah McClellan, Dillon Gresham and Ryan Pellum). and defensive back (Aaron Flowers, Dakoda Fields and Kingston Lopa).
Follow Chris Hansen on X@chansen_RG or email to[email protected]
