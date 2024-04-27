Does the Hot Hand exist in hockey?

Last year, after the Boston Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers, 75, in Game Six of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, a reporter asked Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark how his body felt. I feel good, he replied. Thank you. This was a lie, and everyone knew it. It wasn't just that the Bruins, coming off a historic regular season and becoming the fastest team ever to reach 50 wins, had let a 31-run lead slip over the lowly eighth-seeded Panthers, and were now facing a elimination match. In Game Five, Ullmark had turned the puck over behind the net, leading to the Panthers game winner. He spent much of Game Six flailing, losing track of loose rebounds and pulling out of position. It was clear he was injured or exhausted, or both. That match marked the first time all year that Ullmark, who had been the league's best goalkeeper during the regular season, conceded six goals. It was also the first time that year that he played in six consecutive games.

During the regular season, Boston, in a break from tradition, had rotated its starting goaltenders, playing Ullmark one night and Jeremy Swayman, who had also always been great, the next. By the time the postseason arrived, Ullmark hadn't played two straight games in months. But the overwhelming belief was that you can't platoon goalies in the playoffs. Early in the series against Florida, a reporter from The Athletic asked former Bruins goaltender Andrew Raycoft, now an analyst at NESN, whether the team should continue to change netminders every game during the playoffs. No, he replied. No no no no no. No rotation. This is Linus's show. You just roll with the guy. Rotations don't work. He had done his research, he added, and was convinced this was the consensus view. But in the end, just starting Ullmark didn't work either. “I think Linus is doing well,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told the press after Game Six. On the way back to the bank, I looked into his eyes a few times, and I liked how his eyes looked. He looked intense and he looked sharp. It later turned out that he had been hit; Montgomery replaced him with Swayman for Game Seven. Swayman, who was rested for 17 days except for a few minutes on the ice in Game Four, now had to save the season. The Bruins got their chances and the game went to overtime. Swayman made two spectacular stops in the closing minutes. But he was helpless against the game winner. The Bruins lost in one of the biggest series upsets in NHL history.

This season, with the exception of a period when Ullmark was injured, the Bruins went with the tandem again in January, alternating each game. The last time a Bruins goalie started two games in a row was mid-February. Swayman had the more impressive season, but only marginally; the duos' savings rates were nearly identical. Swayman started the team's first playoff game, against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and delivered an excellent performance. But this time, Montgomery stuck with his platoon: Ullmark started Game Two and played very well in a close loss, and Swayman was back in net for Game Three, which Boston won. Game Four is on Saturday night. Having a high quality tandem is a strength for any competitor, given the possibility of injury and fatigue. A number of teams use more than one goalkeeper, but there is usually a clear hierarchy. No team has treated two goaltenders as No. 1 starters and won the Cup since the Bruins did so in 1972.

It's a truism in hockey that you have to ride the goalie with the hot hand in the playoffs, that the guy who does well today is the guy who will probably do well tomorrow. If the backup has the hot hand, he is jumped in that spot until he staggers. It's why Detroit Red Wings backup Mike Vernon was asked to lead Detroit to the Cup in 1997, instead of the team's usual starter, Chris Osgood; it's why Washington Capitals fans revere the name Braden Holtby, the goaltender who gave the Caps their only title. Last year, Adin Hill, who entered the playoffs as a backup for the Vegas Golden Knights, got his first start midway through the second round and went on to win 11 of his 14 starts as the Golden Knights won it all. Playoff lore is full of similar stories. Even among established starters, the big hope is that they will be hotter than the goalie on the ice.

If you ask hockey lifers, they will explain that goaltending is a position that relies on trust. He trusts himself, Raycroft said of Ullmark last year, after he played spectacularly in the first game against Florida. He relies on his size on those plays, Raycroft added, referencing some of Ullmark's tough saves. That comes from trust. He doesn't try too hard. If you try too hard on plays like that, you open yourself up. You're creating holes through you. Instead, he doesn't get too far away. He has perfect depth, whether that's in the middle of the crease or right at the back of the line, depending on what's happening in front of him. He trusts that depth. He trusts his buddy. Trust, these are old-fashioned sporting virtues, which may seem out of place in a world where more and more coaching and commentary involves precise statistics and meticulous measurements, a mathematically based understanding of how games are won and lost. The idea that there is something going on that cannot be expressed in numbers almost seems strange. But what if it's right?

In the 1980s, a group of researchers, including future Nobel Prize winner Amos Tversky, began studying the hot hand phenomenon: the widespread belief that people achieve successes where one positive outcome makes the next positive outcome more important. probably. They focused on shooting in basketball. It was conventional wisdom that a player who sinks a few baskets in a row is hot, and more likely to sink the next one as well. But the researchers found no compelling statistical evidence that this was true.

Their finding was later disputed; the current consensus among researchers is that, when it comes to shooting a basketball, there is a mild positive effect from hitting a shot. In baseball, too, there is evidence of streaky run hitters who string together good at-bats and gain a degree of momentum, and pitchers whose fastballs start to rustle more quickly. Yet there is a broader finding that echoes Tversky et al.'s original study: we tend to exaggerate the power of these phenomena, and there is a psychological tendency to see patterns in randomness. This applies not only to sports, but also to gambling, among other things.

What about goaltending? In 2021, four researchers from the University of Alberta looked at the effect of shot performance on the likelihood of saving the next shot – the idea of ​​​​the hand. She found it that the effect was actually negative. But firsthand studies have been wrong before, and it struck me that this was the only one of its kind I could find. Hockey was slower to embrace analytics than some other sports, and it still has its share of romance. However, every team is now using analytics, and there is little doubt that the Bruins have a wealth of data, proprietary and otherwise, that they use to advise the coaching staff. It's harder to know how meaningful that advice is. Analytics has shown that the intense focus on goaltending is justified: good goaltenders matter, and some goaltenders are simply great. Furthermore, the effect a goalkeeper has on the game is amplified during the play-offs. But it remains difficult to predict which goalies will be good from season to season or in the postseason. Twelve different goaltenders over the past five seasons have been finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the top goaltender of the regular season. Only two of them were on the list more than once.

I asked some thoughtful and hockey-mad friends for their opinions. Is the hot hand a myth? They scoff at the question. An athlete gets into a flow, one of them told me in an email. You can deny this, but you are wrong! Of the anti-hot-hand apostles, he added, the only people who believe this stuff, these stats guys, must be people who don't play anything. Are the stats people honestly trying to say that a basketball shooter throws up the same ball night after night, and some nights it goes in, and some nights it doesn't? Our other friend admitted that this is in fact what some statistics people have honestly argued, about basketball and, he continued, they were not entirely wrong. But hockey, this other friend claimed, was different. It was a game of trust, just as Raycroft had said. It seemed foolish to do otherwise. There is a hockeyism attributed to former commentator and player Jim McKenny: half the game is mental, half the game is mental. I started to understand why it would drive someone crazy.

Hockey is dynamic and often continuous. There are usually twelve people on the ice at a time, and ten of them are constantly moving. Skaters move faster than people in sneakers, and the puck moves fast too. When skaters get tired, they leave the ice and are replaced without stopping the clock; the game never slows down.

And then there's the goalkeeper, who is either far from the action or in the middle of it, very lonely or in hell. Its job is to jam a small disk of frozen rubber that can move at a speed of one hundred miles per hour, to track its irregular movements through collapsing gaps between swinging sticks and limbs, to withstand the force of large bodies that bumping into his, catching a defender lapses and making no mistakes at all. You're afraid of getting hurt, but you're even more afraid of being humiliated, said one goalkeeper Sports illustrated years ago, for a story on an evergreen topic: goalkeepers' bizarre preparation rituals (vomiting before games, talking to goalposts, wearing thirteen pairs of socks). Legendary goaltender Ken Dryden once described the position as largely aphysical. It requires, wrote Dryden, a certain character of mind. He added: Because the demands placed on a goalkeeper are mainly mental, this means that for a goalkeeper he himself is the biggest enemy.

The Bruins aren't the only team using tandem goaltenders these days, although they have been at the forefront of that. The game has become more physical and faster, the shots harder, the contracts bigger, the schedule more compact. Sixteen years ago, six goaltenders had at least seventy starts; there hasn't been one in the last five years. Goalkeepers are generally a little more interchangeable than they used to be. They play a more homogeneous style, with an emphasis on using oversized pads to block the puck rather than catching or covering it. And some teams have discovered the obvious: regular rest has both mental and physical benefits.