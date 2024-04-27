Pickleballs' Popularity Spreads Among Professionals, Colleges and Schools – Indianapolis Business Journal

Pickleball's tentacles continue to spread, reaching into every possible corner of the sports world.

What started as a relaxing recreational activity, a hybrid of tennis and table tennis, is becoming increasingly serious. It's serious business, as any walk through a sporting goods store proves, and it's a serious sport that attracts serious athletes, as any image of a national tournament confirms.

Don't expect it to fade into the ether as a fad, joining the likes of hula hoops and fidget spinners as once-popular products. Pickleball is now played as an intramural or club sport in schools from high schools to colleges. Scholarships are offered for it, and many people in Indiana involved in the game expect it to become an official high school sport under the auspices of the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

It is also a professional sport since 2019, but not only for singles and doubles in tournaments. At least four professional leagues have emerged. One of them, Major League Pickleball, has 24 teams. Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees owns one franchise. There is also the National Pickleball League for players age 50 and older. Indianapolis has one of twelve franchises.

The full evolution from game to bona fide sport seems inevitable given the widespread and relentless popularity of pickleballs. It's easy enough for kids to learn quickly and enjoy, but it's also demanding enough to challenge experienced athletes.

Become professional

Rick Witsken, for example. He was previously ranked world-ranked in professional tennis and was a two-time All-American at college in Alabama. In 2022, he co-founded the National Pickleball League. At 53, he is one of the nation's top players in his age group and the No. 1 player for the Indy Drivers in the league's inaugural season last year, which ended with a championship in Glendale, Arizona, in October.

He was also the first player drafted into the league on April 11, but had to be acquired in a trade to play for them again. Because the league expanded from six to twelve teams, none of the franchises were allowed to retain their players from the previous season. The Drivers traded two players, including former NFL quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner, to reacquire Witsken.

Each NPL team consists of eight men and eight women, and one player of each gender must be at least 60 years old. The Drivers roster consists of three players from central IndianaWitsken of Zionsville, Heather Ifert of Carmel and Ken Julian of Westfield.

Ideally, the teams will remain intact from now on, says Phil Cohn, who owns the Drivers with his wife Paula Nahmias.

The NPL starts on May 17. Just like last year, no games will be played in Indianapolis. The city does not have a facility with enough tracks to host the 12-team multi-day regular season races, but drivers hope to host the single-elimination national championship at the end of the season. Prize money totaling $100,000 was awarded at last year's final.

NPL matches will be broadcast live and Cohn said he expects the championship games to be televised, as they were on the CBS Sports Network last year. Attending all matches is free and income comes from sponsorship, product sales and possibly broadcast rights. The league's elite players are guaranteed a salary of about $2,000 for each of the six weekend events where all 12 teams meet, but others must pay an entry fee.

Cohn said he and his wife made a significant investment to start the team. They lead a staff of six who work part-time, which is the same number of front office employees as the Indiana Pacers had when they began operations in 1967. Nahmias and Cohn operate the franchise from their commercial real estate office near the Pyramids on Indianapolis' northwest side.

Cohn declined to disclose the cost of starting or operating an NPL franchise, but said he believes it has doubled in value in the past year. He is open to selling all or part of it if the right celebrity makes an offer, adding that he has already been approached.

But like most professional franchisees, he doesn't do it primarily as an investment.

It's a love affair for me, he said. We enjoy the whole process. It's fun to support a team. When you go to these games, it's remarkable how much drama is involved.

In secondary schools

Professional teams rely on healthy feeder systems to increase their level of play, and those for pickleball are growing rapidly. For example, Witsken directed an intramural program for 20 players at Zionsville Middle School last year. He expected about 30 for Wednesday's call. Pickleball is now a club sport at school; his team has a game scheduled against Fishers and hopes to get more.

It's a humble beginning, but Witsken expects pickleball to flourish at all levels of competition as an outgrowth of its recreational revolution.

“I think it's going to become an Olympic sport and a legitimate sport in middle and high schools, and colleges will recruit players,” Witsken said. And I would be shocked if it doesn't become an IHSAA sport.

For that to happen, pickleball must first meet the requirements of becoming an emerging sport. This includes having at least twenty member schools willing to offer this, submitting rules and a scheduling format, and providing data on injuries, participation in other states, diversity of participants, and letters of support from coaching organizations and associations within sports.

The IHSAA has added two sports, girls wrestling and boys volleyball, as emerging sports in 2022. They will likely be approved as official sports at a meeting later this month, according to sports information director Jason Wille.

Football is the most recent sport added to the IHSAA roster in 1994, although flag football (2018) and track and field (2013) were included in a special waiver for students with intellectual disabilities.

Collegiate opportunities

Pickleball has become a club sport at most Division I colleges. At Butler, Lisa Farley has directed the growth from an activity within the physical education program in 2010 to a specialty class for a club sport that began playing a year ago. The first call for participants attracted more than 100 students.

It has played just one interscholastic game, against Michigan State in Fort Wayne. It was supposed to play the Indiana University club team last Saturday, but IU canceled.

Facilities are the main obstacle to pickleball becoming a full-fledged sport in schools. Tape can be applied to tennis courts to create the dimensions of a pickleball, but this is generally impractical. Tennis courts can be permanently littered, but tennis programs resist that because they want the courts to be available for their matches and practices and for coaches to teach lessons.

Butler has four outdoor pickleball courts and has lined the basketball courts at the recreation center to create four more, but access to them is limited. Whether indoors or outdoors, it is difficult to get 100 players on four courts. Farley said there have been discussions about using the West Indy Racquet Club for practices and competitions, but it is time to factor the popularity of pickleballs into facility considerations.

Honestly, maybe tennis should move, she said.

Farley said the Carmel Racquet Club now has more members who play pickleball than tennis. That reminds her of a bumper sticker she recently saw: Pickleball: Making tennis courts great again.

The best evidence of pickleball's growth within the collegiate athletic landscape occurred at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield from Jan. 3 to 7, when the Association of Pickleball Players sponsored the U.S. Collegiate Championship. It attracted 22 schools, 26 teams (some brought more than one team) and 116 players. It has a contract to organize championships for two more years.

Utah Tech University won the original title and received $12,000 in scholarships, out of a total pool of $50,000. Utah Tech, of St. George, Utah, is the first university to offer scholarships for pickleball players, although these are privately funded by UCP Holdings. Four players received money to cover six of their credit hours.

Farley, who coached a team of Butler players at the event, said she saw glimpses of the future during those five days.

“It's hard for me to believe they won't make it a varsity sport at some point,” she said.

__________

