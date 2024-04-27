Maroof's emotional farewell cements legacy for Pakistan women's cricket | News

Former Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof recalls the look of confusion that soothed the typically beaming face of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Fatima, as she bid a tearful farewell to her national teammates in Karachi on Thursday.

She had never seen us like this before, Maroof, 32, told Al Jazeera, hours after announcing her 17-year international career.

Neither my teammates nor I could hold back; it was an emotional farewell when I left the Pakistan team and went to my hometown Lahore. Of course, Fatima couldn't understand it.

Maroof's decision to retire from international cricket came as a surprise, not least because of the timing a day before the opening match of Pakistan's home T20 in Karachi against the West Indies. She was part of the 16-player squad for the assignment.

To be fair, it was not a sudden decision, said Maroof, Pakistan's leading run-scorer in women's ODIs and T20Is. I had been thinking long and hard about my international retirement, and with the T20 World Cup only four months away, it felt only fair that I walked away before the T20I series against the West Indies.

I wasn't sure if I could sustain myself until the World Cup, so it was best that I make way for the players who deserve a good run in the run-up to the World Cup.

The time was right for my Pakistani teammates and family

At this stage of my life, said Maroof, who captained Pakistan in 96 matches, of which 62 were in T20Is and 34 in ODIs, I felt that my family should be given priority, so I discussed the matter with them and assessed it as objectively as I could .

Walking away from a team I've been a part of since I first walked in as a 15-year-old was never going to be easy. But the time was right, for the sake of my Pakistani teammates and my family.

For someone who had become a constant companion of Maroofs on virtually every tour since her inspiring return to professional cricket in March 2022 after giving birth, it was fitting that her daughter witnessed her final moments in the Pakistani dressing room as an international cricketer.

Unsurprisingly, the social media image featuring Maroof's retirement announcement also included an image of her walking away holding her daughter's hand.

The symbolism associated with Fatima in Maroof's career is key to understanding the athletes' imprint on her sport, especially in the context of the subcontinent.

After all, her legacy will be defined not just by her achievements as captain, or her record of 6,262 runs across 276 limited-over international appearances, but also by her decision to return to top-flight cricket in March 2022, as captain no less, just six months after the birth of her first child, Fatima.

After embracing motherhood, I never saw Bismah falling short in balancing her professional and non-professional roles, Maroof's close friend and long-time Pakistan teammate Javeria Khan, who retired from international cricket last month, told Al Jazeera.

With her mother, Nighat, by her side, they both created an example of Bismah that a Pakistani woman can play cricket at the highest level after giving birth.

She is a true icon and inspiration to many. Pakistani cricket was truly blessed to have a player like Bismah.

A silent contributor Aunt, words are inadequate to describe your contribution. You helped in Bismah's dream to pursue cricket after Fatima's arrival. I don't think she would have done it without you. Mothers like you help their daughters climb huge mountains. The pic.twitter.com/LCks0Ahibv Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) April 25, 2024

To be an example for women all over the world

Female cricketers who play sport at the highest level after marriage, let alone childbirth, are a rarity in this part of the world. In that sense, Maroof has been an outlier.

Her pregnancy had prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to formalize a paid maternity leave policy for the first time, of which Maroof became the first beneficiary.

When she emerged from maternity leave to lead Pakistan in the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand, she was hailed as a trailblazer by leading voices in the sport, including her contemporaries. set an example for women around the world, Indian star Smriti Mandhana wrote on her Instagram story with a viral photo of Fatima in the arms of Maroof, surrounded by the Indian players, after the match between India and Pakistan in the world tournament.

When I think about my return after giving birth two years ago, I still wonder: Arre, maine yeh kaise kar liya? (How did I do that?), Maroof said, smiling.

It wasn't easy, because Fatima had to be breastfed for almost two years. Balancing motherly duties and my gaming commitments was physically and emotionally challenging. Without that policy or the support of my mother, father and husband, I would not have been able to play for so long.

Under the PCB policy, centrally contracted Pakistani cricketers are entitled to up to twelve months of paid maternity leave and are guaranteed contract renewal for the following year, in addition to several other benefits either side of the delivery.

Although no Pakistani cricketer has subsequently taken advantage of the policy, Maroof has maintained that the PCB treatment of her pregnancy could serve as a case study for other cricket-playing countries, especially in South Asia.

I remember when I went on maternity leave, I was overcome with guilt for not doing enough for Pakistan cricket, but the maternity policy strengthened my desire and determination to make a comeback, Maroof said. I thought: if the board did so much for me, I should do my best to return to the Pakistan side.

I still had a lot of cricket left in me and I wanted to share my experiences with my other teammates, especially the younger ones.

Looking back, Maroof describes that decision as one of the most formative, not only in her career, but in her life. It is not common in our South Asian culture for women to become mothers, play a professional sport and carry their child with them. himself on sports assignments. Due to its rarity, I knew that my motherhood would be covered in the global media, so it was imperative to try to be my best for my country and also highlight the role of everyone, including my teammates, who made the journey possible made.

A stylish left-handed batsman who bowled leg-spin part-time, Maroof witnessed women's cricket both in its rise and in its current professional incarnation in Pakistan. After making her debut against India in 2006, she has represented her country at the 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022 ODI World Cups and has featured in all eight editions of the T20 World Cup to date from 2009 to 2023.

In June 2016, she took over the T20I captaincy from the legendary Sana Mir and in September 2017, she took charge of ODI.

When I started playing cricket, very few people knew that Pakistan had a women's cricket team. Even I had no idea about women's cricket, Maroof said. But things have changed over time. In Pakistani society, there is now greater acceptance of girls playing cricket. I have even seen parents encouraging their daughters to play cricket. Social media has also played a huge role in spreading women's cricket to places where it was not present.

A groundbreaking story for Pakistani women's cricket

Sana Mir, who replaces Maroof, wrote on her X account on social media in response to her retirement announcement: Sad to see you go for the ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. May your decision bring you peace.

You have been a great ambassador and a rock for the batting line-up in Pakistan.

Under Maroof's captaincy, Pakistan defeated higher-ranked New Zealand in the ODIs for the first time in 2017. She is the most capped Pakistani woman in the format and counts that win among the highlights of her career, alongside the two gold medal wins in the competition. Asian Games 2009 and 2010.

For me, the discipline that cricket has taught me through the ups and downs of my career and those faced by women's cricket in Pakistan is one of the biggest lessons I have learned from the seventeen years of wearing the national jersey, Maroof said .

It built my core and identity.

Besides playing competitive cricket, Maroof said she hasn't given much thought to what her life could be like after her international retirement. As a self-proclaimed woman of few words, she believes she is not qualified to comment but promises to keep a close eye on how the women's game in Pakistan develops in this regard.

The problems that my generation of women cricketers, or those before us like Sana, experienced are no more, she said. But there is pressure of expectations on the younger lot. And to meet these expectations, our domestic structure needs to be strengthened and brought on par with the standard of international cricket.

I hope Pakistan is among the top four international teams because there is no dearth of talent in our country.

A little bit of support may be all it takes, as Maroof's groundbreaking story shows.