Tennis blazers for men Witt; Mackler breaks record for doubles wins in a single season





GRANVILLE, Ohio (April 26, 2024) For the second year in a row, the top-seeded Denison University men's tennis team defeated eighth-seeded Wittenberg University in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament, this time by a score of 6 -0. Moreover, with his victory in doubles, senior Andy Mackler now becomes the new Denison single-season record holder in doubles wins with 29. Notable results:

Denison 6, Wittenberg 0:

Denison won 8-0 at number 2 and number 3 doubled Ethan Green And Kael Shah won 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles match.

Green and Shah, the No. 18 doubles team in NCAA Division III, improved to 9-4 at No. 1 doubles.

Mackler's record-breaking victory came with Jacob Patterson at number 3 doubles. The duo is 17-0 in doubles matches this season and is ranked 10th in the Central Region. Nadeem Jones first won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 6 singles. It was his second double victory of the season.

The clinching point came from Milan Gonela, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4 singles. It was his fifth double victory of the season.

Zachary Portnoy added another 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles, scoring his final point just after Gonela. Team records: No. 9 nationally ranked Denison (17-4) is 24-0 against Wittenberg (1-19) since defeating the Tigers in the 2004 NCAC Tournament Championship game.

Singles doubles season wins: Having already broken Denison's career records for singles, doubles and combined wins earlier this season, Mackler (29-2) adds the record for singles wins in a season to his list after breaking Tim Cianciola's previous record of 28 doubles wins set in 2022. Combined wins in one season: Mackler (53-5) still ranks second in combined wins in a season, while Shah (48-14) is third, Green (44-19) is fifth and Patterson (43-6) is eighth. The record is 55, set by Cianciola in 2022. National/Regional Rankings: The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) has released the computer rankings for the ITA Division III National Team, Men's Singles, Doubles and Regional Team Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for April 24, 2024.

Denison is ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division III and No. 3 in the Central Region

Ethan Green And Kael Shah are ranked No. 18 as a doubles pair in NCAA Division III.

For singles, Kael Shah is at number 9, Jacob Patterson is No. 17, and Ethan Green is No. 28. It is the first time Denison has had three players in the top 30 nationally.

In the central region Ethan Green And Kael Shah are ranked No. 6 and Jacob Patterson And Andy Mackler are ranked number 10 in doubles.

Finally, Kael Shah checks in at number 3, Jacob Patterson is No. 4 and Ethan Green is ranked No. 8 in singles in the Central Region. Next one: For the second straight season, Denison will take on Wabash College tomorrow (April 27) at noon in the NCAC semifinals. The other semifinal is Kenyon College versus Oberlin College.

