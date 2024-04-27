Sports
Hockey fans and more pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole
Iconic voice died Wednesday in St. Johns, NL, surrounded by his family
Members of the NHL community and beyond paid tribute to Bob Cole on Thursday after the legendary announcer died at the age of 90.
He died Wednesday evening in St. Johns, NL, surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.
An influential voice in broadcasting for more than half a century, Cole brought some of hockey's biggest games to life.
TNT hockey broadcaster Ed Olczyk, a former Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs forward, reminisced about admiring Bob Cole's presence in the big games during his time in Canada.
Just a die-hard hockey fan, Olczyk said Thursday in Denver, where the Colorado Avalanche and Jets were preparing to continue a first-round series on Friday.
Obviously, his call is so tied to Hockey Night in Canada. After playing six years in Winnipeg and three years in Toronto, every time he walked into the room you knew it was a big game. Just a great man.
Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar was a rookie when Cole opted out of his final games of the 2018-19 season, but he greatly admired Cole's legacy.
He was such a legendary broadcaster and such a great human being, Makar said. That is a heavy loss for the hockey world.
Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon remembers Cole as a great person.
Super funny and just a great guy, MacKinnon said. Some of the best calls of all time.
Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said the hockey world has lost a legend.
We have lost a wonderful person. I've spent a lot of time with Bob over the years. There isn't necessarily a specific story, but the important thing is that all the coaches in the league and all the hockey people trusted him, Bowness said. He was a true professional. You could tell him anything and he would call a great match.
Jets forward Tyler Toffoli called it a sad day for hockey.
When I saw that this morning, waking up was quite disheartening. A real shame. The career he had influenced so many people, and the careers of so many guys, Toffoli said.
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe called Cole an icon.
Someone who impacted the game in so many ways, Keefe said in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs were preparing for Game 4 of their series on Saturday. The voice of hockey, not just in Toronto, but in our country.
Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet, a veteran of more than 1,000 games as a player, is grateful for the time he spent with Cole away from the rink.
I went to his golf tournament in the Maritimes a few times and spent a lot of time there. You know, he's a legend, Tocchet said Thursday as the Canucks practiced ahead of Game 3 of their series with the Nashville Predators. It was special for me to hang out with him at those golf tournaments.
Tocchet said it was always special to hear Cole shout his name during a broadcast.
I think I had a really good fight with (former Maple Leaf) Wendel Clark, and I think he and Harry Neale were on the phone. So I remember that, he said.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that Cole's voice had been the iconic and incomparable soundtrack of hockey across Canada for more than 50 years.
From countless winter Saturday nights on Hockey Night in Canada to the 1972 Summit Series, multiple Olympic Games and dozens of Stanley Cup finals, his signature, infectious play-by-play made every game he called sound bigger, Bettman said.
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper credited Cole with his own passion for hockey.
“I probably wouldn't be a coach in this league if I didn't grow up having a passion for this game because of that man's voice as a little kid,” Cooper said Thursday night after a game against Florida.
It was all because of the emotion Bob Cole brought to this game. And he's the Wayne Gretzky of announcers. My passion for this game is based on what Bob Cole said.
TSN hockey broadcaster Gord Miller called Cole a fantastic mentor and great friend.
Anyone who has ever played a hockey game play-by-play and anyone who ever does in the future will be in Bob Cole's shadow, Miller wrote on X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter.
Fellow broadcaster John Shannon, a former executive producer of Hockey Night in Canada at CBC, wrote on X that he was heartbroken after hearing the news of Cole's death.
He had a passion that every hockey fan felt every time he announced a game. There will only be one Bob Cole. And now he's gone, he said.
Coles extends beyond just hockey. He skipped Newfoundland at the 1971 Brier and 1975 Canadian men's curling championship, served as quizmaster at Reach for the Top and worked for the Newfoundland government.
I think he'll be remembered as a Newfoundlander who really made it big, said six-time Brier champion Brad Gushue, who is also from St. Johns.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey echoed Gushue's sentiments, saying his death was a loss for all hockey fans, but especially poignant for those in his home province.
He was an incredible man with an incredible voice. Hearing him play games played by our heroes allowed us to dream and realize that we could reach great heights in any endeavor and on any stage, Furey said in a statement.
While his impact on the hockey world was enormous, he was something extra special for this province.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pentictonwesternnews.com/sports/hockey-fans-and-more-pay-tribute-to-legendary-broadcaster-bob-cole-7350480
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hockey fans and more pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole
- Election Commission's inaction on 27 complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises concerns
- Helicopter tragedy: Turkish president offers condolences to families of victims, says Anwar
- The United States Women's Under-17 National Team will gather for a training camp in Kansas City as preparation for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup begins.
- Stock market today: Alphabet and Microsoft push Wall Street towards its first winning week in a month
- Challenges for underrepresented groups in the tech industry (and how to solve them)
- Several storms are moving across the US states of Iowa and Nebraska. #Shorts #UnitedStates #Nebraska
- BBC chief resigns over furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
- Taylor Swift equals Madonna's record of 12 number one albums in the UK | Taylor Swift
- Tennis blazers for men Witt; Mackler breaks record for doubles wins in a single season
- China seeks technological progress but is held back by title-driven research approach
- The video shows a massive tornado moving through Nebraska