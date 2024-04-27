Hockey fans and more pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole

Iconic voice died Wednesday in St. Johns, NL, surrounded by his family

Members of the NHL community and beyond paid tribute to Bob Cole on Thursday after the legendary announcer died at the age of 90.

He died Wednesday evening in St. Johns, NL, surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

An influential voice in broadcasting for more than half a century, Cole brought some of hockey's biggest games to life.

TNT hockey broadcaster Ed Olczyk, a former Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs forward, reminisced about admiring Bob Cole's presence in the big games during his time in Canada.

Just a die-hard hockey fan, Olczyk said Thursday in Denver, where the Colorado Avalanche and Jets were preparing to continue a first-round series on Friday.

Obviously, his call is so tied to Hockey Night in Canada. After playing six years in Winnipeg and three years in Toronto, every time he walked into the room you knew it was a big game. Just a great man.

Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar was a rookie when Cole opted out of his final games of the 2018-19 season, but he greatly admired Cole's legacy.

He was such a legendary broadcaster and such a great human being, Makar said. That is a heavy loss for the hockey world.

Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon remembers Cole as a great person.

Super funny and just a great guy, MacKinnon said. Some of the best calls of all time.

Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said the hockey world has lost a legend.

We have lost a wonderful person. I've spent a lot of time with Bob over the years. There isn't necessarily a specific story, but the important thing is that all the coaches in the league and all the hockey people trusted him, Bowness said. He was a true professional. You could tell him anything and he would call a great match.

Jets forward Tyler Toffoli called it a sad day for hockey.

When I saw that this morning, waking up was quite disheartening. A real shame. The career he had influenced so many people, and the careers of so many guys, Toffoli said.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe called Cole an icon.

Someone who impacted the game in so many ways, Keefe said in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs were preparing for Game 4 of their series on Saturday. The voice of hockey, not just in Toronto, but in our country.

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet, a veteran of more than 1,000 games as a player, is grateful for the time he spent with Cole away from the rink.

I went to his golf tournament in the Maritimes a few times and spent a lot of time there. You know, he's a legend, Tocchet said Thursday as the Canucks practiced ahead of Game 3 of their series with the Nashville Predators. It was special for me to hang out with him at those golf tournaments.

Tocchet said it was always special to hear Cole shout his name during a broadcast.

I think I had a really good fight with (former Maple Leaf) Wendel Clark, and I think he and Harry Neale were on the phone. So I remember that, he said.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that Cole's voice had been the iconic and incomparable soundtrack of hockey across Canada for more than 50 years.

From countless winter Saturday nights on Hockey Night in Canada to the 1972 Summit Series, multiple Olympic Games and dozens of Stanley Cup finals, his signature, infectious play-by-play made every game he called sound bigger, Bettman said.

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper credited Cole with his own passion for hockey.

“I probably wouldn't be a coach in this league if I didn't grow up having a passion for this game because of that man's voice as a little kid,” Cooper said Thursday night after a game against Florida.

It was all because of the emotion Bob Cole brought to this game. And he's the Wayne Gretzky of announcers. My passion for this game is based on what Bob Cole said.

TSN hockey broadcaster Gord Miller called Cole a fantastic mentor and great friend.

Anyone who has ever played a hockey game play-by-play and anyone who ever does in the future will be in Bob Cole's shadow, Miller wrote on X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter.

Fellow broadcaster John Shannon, a former executive producer of Hockey Night in Canada at CBC, wrote on X that he was heartbroken after hearing the news of Cole's death.

He had a passion that every hockey fan felt every time he announced a game. There will only be one Bob Cole. And now he's gone, he said.

Coles extends beyond just hockey. He skipped Newfoundland at the 1971 Brier and 1975 Canadian men's curling championship, served as quizmaster at Reach for the Top and worked for the Newfoundland government.

I think he'll be remembered as a Newfoundlander who really made it big, said six-time Brier champion Brad Gushue, who is also from St. Johns.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey echoed Gushue's sentiments, saying his death was a loss for all hockey fans, but especially poignant for those in his home province.

He was an incredible man with an incredible voice. Hearing him play games played by our heroes allowed us to dream and realize that we could reach great heights in any endeavor and on any stage, Furey said in a statement.

While his impact on the hockey world was enormous, he was something extra special for this province.