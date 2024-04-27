Good first day for NCAA women's rowers at Lake Wheeler Invitational





RALEIGH, NC The University of Pennsylvania's 10th-ranked women's rowing team completed the first day of the Lake Wheeler Invitational. The two-day event is co-hosted by Duke and North Carolina. Penn's sixth-ranked Varsity Eight went 9-1 that day, its lone loss coming in the morning race against Tennessee's fourth-ranked boat. The Second Varsity Eight, ranked 13th, fell to a pair of higher-ranked boats (#3 Tennessee, #11 Syracuse) in the morning, but won the afternoon race 8-2 days. The Varsity Four also won 8-2 on Friday and finished second in both races. Final Results (RegattaTiming.com) | Penn Boatings – Session 1 (PDF) | Penn Boatings – Session 2 (PDF) Varsity Eight MORNING: Tennessee's fourth-place top boat got out early and extended its lead throughout the race, to about a boat length over the Quakers in the 1,000 meters and open water in the third 500. Penn's sixth-place boat battled in ninth – placed Syracuse in second place and kept the Dutch at bay throughout, winning by about half a boat length.

#4 Tennessee 6:23,438

#6 Penn 6:28,524

#9 Syracuse 6:30.235

#14 Washington State 6:41,884

BU6:47.821

Georgetown 7:01,278 AFTERNOON: Penn rolled to victory here, with the sixth-ranked Quakers beating second-place Alabama by nearly 13 seconds.

#6 Penn 6:45,181

Alabama 6:57,933

Tulsa 7:05911

Kansas 7:08,529

Iowa 7:08,975

UNC 7:16,579 Second Varsity Eight MORNING: The Volunteers' third boat had few problems in this race, leading early and never really being threatened.

#3 Tennessee 6:37.341

#11 Syracuse 6:46,198

#13 Penn 6:51,272

THIS IS 7:04.872

Washington State 7:07,303

Georgetown 7:20,952 AFTERNOON: Penn scored an eight-second victory over 20th-ranked Alabama in the second race of the day, with Iowa another seven seconds behind the Crimson Tide.

#13 Penn 6:57.505

#20 Alabama 7:05.313

Iowa 7:12,033

Tulsa 7:12235

UNC 7:18,343

Kansas 7:22,589 Varsity Four MORNING: Rankings held in the top three boats of this race, with sixth-place Tennessee taking the 11-second win over No. 9 Penn, which in turn was just under three seconds better than No. 17 Syracuse.

#6 Tennessee 7:30,541

#9 Penn 7:41,129

#17 Syracuse 7:44,107

Washington State 7:55,589

#24BU 7:59.827

Georgetown 8:06,964 AFTERNOON: A bit of an upset here, Alabama's 18th-ranked boat gets out in the second 500 and extends its lead the rest of the way en route to an eight-second win over the Quakers' ninth-ranked boat. Iowa was the only other boat under eight minutes, but just barely.

#18 Alabama 7:47,036

#9 Penn 7:55,508

Iowa 7:59,672

#22 UNC 8:05.842

Kansas 8:07,818

Tulsa 8:17054 Second Varsity Four MORNING:

Tennessee 7:36,468

Syracuse 7:44,554

Washington State 8:06,154

Georgetown 8:07.878

Penn 8:15,120 AFTERNOON:

Iowa 7:56,433

Alabama 7:57,179

Penn 8:04,213

UNC 8:15,541

Kansas 8;21,649

Tulsa 8:23,935 Third Varsity Eight MORNING:

Tennessee 7:13,210

Syracuse 7:16,724

Penn 7:19,846

Georgetown 7:57,272 AFTERNOON:

Penn 7:11,674

Alabama 7:23,734

Iowa 7:31,366

Kansas 7:37,398

UNC 7:46,176 #FightOnPenn

