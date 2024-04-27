Sports
Good first day for NCAA women's rowers at Lake Wheeler Invitational
RALEIGH, NC The University of Pennsylvania's 10th-ranked women's rowing team completed the first day of the Lake Wheeler Invitational. The two-day event is co-hosted by Duke and North Carolina.
Penn's sixth-ranked Varsity Eight went 9-1 that day, its lone loss coming in the morning race against Tennessee's fourth-ranked boat. The Second Varsity Eight, ranked 13th, fell to a pair of higher-ranked boats (#3 Tennessee, #11 Syracuse) in the morning, but won the afternoon race 8-2 days. The Varsity Four also won 8-2 on Friday and finished second in both races.
Varsity Eight
MORNING: Tennessee's fourth-place top boat got out early and extended its lead throughout the race, to about a boat length over the Quakers in the 1,000 meters and open water in the third 500. Penn's sixth-place boat battled in ninth – placed Syracuse in second place and kept the Dutch at bay throughout, winning by about half a boat length.
#4 Tennessee 6:23,438
#6 Penn 6:28,524
#9 Syracuse 6:30.235
#14 Washington State 6:41,884
BU6:47.821
Georgetown 7:01,278
AFTERNOON: Penn rolled to victory here, with the sixth-ranked Quakers beating second-place Alabama by nearly 13 seconds.
#6 Penn 6:45,181
Alabama 6:57,933
Tulsa 7:05911
Kansas 7:08,529
Iowa 7:08,975
UNC 7:16,579
Second Varsity Eight
MORNING: The Volunteers' third boat had few problems in this race, leading early and never really being threatened.
#3 Tennessee 6:37.341
#11 Syracuse 6:46,198
#13 Penn 6:51,272
THIS IS 7:04.872
Washington State 7:07,303
Georgetown 7:20,952
AFTERNOON: Penn scored an eight-second victory over 20th-ranked Alabama in the second race of the day, with Iowa another seven seconds behind the Crimson Tide.
#13 Penn 6:57.505
#20 Alabama 7:05.313
Iowa 7:12,033
Tulsa 7:12235
UNC 7:18,343
Kansas 7:22,589
Varsity Four
MORNING: Rankings held in the top three boats of this race, with sixth-place Tennessee taking the 11-second win over No. 9 Penn, which in turn was just under three seconds better than No. 17 Syracuse.
#6 Tennessee 7:30,541
#9 Penn 7:41,129
#17 Syracuse 7:44,107
Washington State 7:55,589
#24BU 7:59.827
Georgetown 8:06,964
AFTERNOON: A bit of an upset here, Alabama's 18th-ranked boat gets out in the second 500 and extends its lead the rest of the way en route to an eight-second win over the Quakers' ninth-ranked boat. Iowa was the only other boat under eight minutes, but just barely.
#18 Alabama 7:47,036
#9 Penn 7:55,508
Iowa 7:59,672
#22 UNC 8:05.842
Kansas 8:07,818
Tulsa 8:17054
Second Varsity Four
MORNING:
Tennessee 7:36,468
Syracuse 7:44,554
Washington State 8:06,154
Georgetown 8:07.878
Penn 8:15,120
AFTERNOON:
Iowa 7:56,433
Alabama 7:57,179
Penn 8:04,213
UNC 8:15,541
Kansas 8;21,649
Tulsa 8:23,935
Third Varsity Eight
MORNING:
Tennessee 7:13,210
Syracuse 7:16,724
Penn 7:19,846
Georgetown 7:57,272
AFTERNOON:
Penn 7:11,674
Alabama 7:23,734
Iowa 7:31,366
Kansas 7:37,398
UNC 7:46,176
#FightOnPenn
|
Sources
2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/4/26/good-first-day-for-womens-rowing-ncaa-boats-at-lake-wheeler-invitational.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
