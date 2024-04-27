All to raise money for St Margaret's Hospice Care (Image: St Margaret's Hospice care) All to raise money for St Margaret's Hospice Care St Margarets Hospice has announced that The Big Somerset Cricket Bash is back for its second innings this year. The event includes a 5km walk followed by an exclusive viewing of the Somerset versus Warwickshire Bears County Championship cricket match. Participants will also receive their own Bash t-shirt, a bacon sandwich or vegetarian option, and a cold pint of cider or non-alcoholic drink, to enjoy while watching the match. The Bash will take place in the picturesque countryside to raise money for the hospice's end-of-life care Taunton countryside on June 30. Participants represent a spectrum of ages and walk not only for the cause of hospice, but also in tribute to lost loved ones. After the walk, the crowd will move to Somerset County Cricket Ground to watch the team representing Somerset test their mettle against Warwickshire Bears. The charity/community nature of the event will provide a unique camaraderie for those who have lost family and friends, or are living with a terminal diagnosis within their family. Somerset County Gazette: Mike Doyle, a participant who attended this year, shared his experiences at St Margaret's Sunflower Center and said: “The Sunflower Center has had a huge impact on me. “I first came to the center about a year and a half ago and I immediately felt at home. 'The center not only helped me physically; it has also been a huge help to me. “Nobody really talks about their illness, everyone just talks about what's important to them and has a great time doing all the activities the team does.” Somerset County Gazette: He further added: “I am thrilled to be supporting The Big Somerset Cricket Bash for St Margarets. “I've never watched the cricket before but I'm really looking forward to having a day out with my family and watching a match at the County Ground.” To attend the Big Somerset Cricket Bash, tickets can be purchased on a first come, first served basis via the St Margaret's Hospice website. The story continues Adult tickets cost 35, while tickets for children 18 and under are 20. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for a special discount, making the event a perfect outing for family and colleagues. With tickets already available to be won, St Margarets Hospice invites everyone to take part in this unique experience of community and camaraderie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/big-somerset-cricket-bash-back-040000930.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos