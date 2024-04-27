WVU football releases format for Gold-Blue Spring Game





Through: Mike Montoro, WVU Athletics Posted: April 26, 2024 / 3:05 PM EDT Updated: April 26, 2024 / 3:05 PM EDT

The West Virginia University football team has announced the format for Saturday's Gold-Blue Spring Game Admission to the match is free, gates open at 11am, and all fans must claim a ticket viaCLICK HERE. All tickets will be issued via mobile delivery and fans are encouraged to claim and download their tickets to their mobile wallet before arriving at the stadium on match day. In lieu of the ticket price, fans are encouraged to make a donation to WVU Medicine Childrens when paying for their ticket. The Gold-Blue Spring Game headliner will be an Almost Heaven Village Kickoff concert featuring Morgantown native Huey Mack. Admission is free to the public. The concert will take place from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on the east side of Milan's Puskar Stadium, between the light blue and green blue parking lots. This year's match will be a four-quarter match between Gold and Blue, along with special practices and competitions. 1st quarter Competition Kicko Challenge

1st Quarter Gold-Blue Game

Competition 1 on 1 (Ball on the 15 yard line) 2nd quarter 2nd Quarter Gold-Blue Game

Competition QB Net (ball on 15, QB Net on goal line, Fade Net Corner from Endzone, 4 throws) Peace Special teams finals

Recognition from Nickolich and Iron Mountaineer Award 3rd quarter Competition: Point competition

3rd Quarter Gold-Blue Game

Competition: Point Catch 4th quarter 4th Quarter Gold-Blue Game

Competition FG Challenge To score 1 on 1s = 3 points (including fans) / League team winners = 3 points Touchdown = 6 Point conversions (2 meter line = 1 point, 5 meter line = 2 points, 10 meter line = 3 points) Points for winning the Dress to Impress category

