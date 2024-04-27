Saudi table tennis stars are getting ready to compete in the Saudi Smash 2024 Championship

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz didn't have to test his tender right arm as he cruised to victory in his opening match at the Madrid Open on Friday.

The two-time defending champions played for the first time in almost a month after his injured arm ruled him out of Monte Carlo and Barcelona. And after doubting this week whether it would be right to head to the Spanish capital, Alcaraz admitted he could afford to show some restraint in a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alexander Shevchenko.

I didn't hit my forehand 100 percent. “I hit it softer than I used to, but I think it helped me, you know, stay, let's say, relaxed,” Alcaraz said. But the first thing I thought about when I stepped on the field was staying healthy.

I was very happy that I didn't feel anything in the forearm, and then I was able to increase my intensity a bit. For me this match was great.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faced tougher opposition in her opening match as she defeated Magda Linette 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on the Caja Magica clay.

This was Alcaraz's first match since the quarterfinals of the Miami Open almost a month ago. Madrid marks the Spaniard's first appearance in the European clay-court swing where he struggled in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro in February, as he looks to win his first French Open title next month.

Right now I'm thinking about getting better or getting better every day, and I think I can get closer to my 100 percent here in Madrid. said the two-time major champion. Let's see how things will go in the coming weeks. But the most important thing is to be ready for the next tournament and of course for Roland Garros.

In Madrid, third-placed Alcaraz are in second place behind Jannik Sinner and both enjoyed first-round byes.

Alcaraz played with a compression sleeve on his right arm, from his wrist to past his elbow. But he looked much like the same aggressive player who has dominated here for the past two years and given Spanish tennis fans hope that there is life after Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz broke Shevchenko's serve four times and will next face Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Seyboth Wild upset Daniil Medvedev at the French Open last year and should provide Alcaraz with a stiffer challenge in the round of 32.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev, also a two-time Madrid champion, defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2 and will next face Denis Shapovalov.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev broke a four-match losing streak by beating Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-4. Rublev's last victory came in Indian Wells in March.

Holger Rune was just two points away from defeat against Mariano Navone before rallying to force a second-set tiebreak and eventually prevail 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz defeated Jack Draper 6-1, 7-5. Last year's finalist Jan Lennard Struff, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Alejandro Davidovich and Sebastian Baez also advanced.

SABALENKAS SLOW START

Second-ranked Sabalenka occasionally struggled with her serve against Linette, but the two-time Australian Open winner hit her tenth ace on match point.

Sabalenka got some help from the net to grab a decisive break and lead 5–3 in the third set, when Linette failed to reach a shot from the Belarusian that hit the top of the tape cut.

Sabalenka has won everything in Madrid, as in 2021 and last year, or been eliminated in the first round, as in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Hopefully it will be a good sign and I will keep it that way, she said. I either lose in the first one or I win (the title).

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-3 to take her season-leading wins to 27 as she seeks her fourth title of 2024.

Rybakina will next face Egypt's Mayar Sherif after she upset Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5 to reach the third round.

Danielle Collins extended her career-best winning streak to 14 matches after beating Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8) from 6-4, 3-1 down.

Fifth seed Zheng Qinwen, who lost the Australian Open final to Sabalenka, withdrew with a right thigh injury while trailing Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 2-0

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who made her breakthrough in Madrid last year, defeated 19-year-old Linda Noskova 4-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Carolina Garcia and Jasmine Paolini also advanced.