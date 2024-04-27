Sports
Virginia falls short in ACC semifinals
CHARLOTTE, NC The No. 6 Virginia women's lacrosse team (14-4, 6-3 ACC) fell by a score of 19-4 to No. 4 Syracuse (14-4, 8-1 ACC) in the semifinals of the ACC with a score of 19-4. 26) at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Morgan Schwab (2g, 2a) led the Cavaliers on the scoresheet with four points on the day. Mackenzie Hoeg found the back of the net while Maggie Bostain scored a goal with two ground balls and two caused turnovers.
How it happened
The Cavaliers were stunned in the first quarter as Syracuse scored three quick goals in the first two minutes of the game. Momentum grew in the Orange's favor as Syracuse built an 8-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
Morgan Schwab opened the scoring for Virginia in the second quarter, but answered with five straight goals for Syracuse. The Cavaliers made a change at goalie, turning to Abby Jansen with 7:27 left in the second quarter. Jansen made a pair of saves late in the first half as Virginia went into the break trailing 13-1.
Josephson would re-enter the game to start the second half. The Cavaliers were defeated 3-2 in the third quarter with goals from Hoeg and Bostain, each assisted by Schwab. Virginia ended the third quarter trailing 16-3.
In the final period of the game, Virginia was defeated by a 3-1 margin for the Dutch with a score of 19-4.
additional notes
- With four points on the day, Morgan Schwab increased her career total to 233, moving into sixth place all-time in Virginia
- Virginia suffers worst loss since a 24-2 defeat at UNC in the 2022 NCAA second round
- Virginia lost the battle at the tie circle by a 22-3 margin
- The Cavaliers were whistled for 23 fouls, compared to Syracuse's 10
- Syracuse converted on 7-10 free position attempts
Next one:
The Cavaliers will await their seeding in the 2024 NCAA Womens Lacrosse Championship. The NCAA Womens Lacrosse Selection show is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 9:00 PM and will air on ESPNU.
|
Sources
2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2024/04/26/virginia-comes-up-short-in-acc-semifinal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Kim Kap-soo reveals criteria for choosing short-lived characters
- Virginia falls short in ACC semifinals
- The British Conservative Party, like the American Republican Party, is in turmoil.
- Vidya Balan to John Abraham, Bollywood stars who have roots in Kerala
- A local guide in Antwerp, Belgium
- Are you ready to bring AI to your workplace? Google has a new course to help you get started
- Laura: Prosecutor Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump is 'stagnant'
- Experts say Prabowo can continue Jokowi's geopolitical strategy
- Star Wars-themed haunted house to open for one day – Daily Local
- Saudi table tennis stars are getting ready to compete in the Saudi Smash 2024 Championship
- ARK Invests' chief futurist tackles innovations from AI to robotics – NBC New York
- The US Geological Survey says Bonin Island was hit by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake | Oneindia News | | victoriaadvocate.com