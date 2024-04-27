Virginia falls short in ACC semifinals

CHARLOTTE, NC The No. 6 Virginia women's lacrosse team (14-4, 6-3 ACC) fell by a score of 19-4 to No. 4 Syracuse (14-4, 8-1 ACC) in the semifinals of the ACC with a score of 19-4. 26) at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Morgan Schwab (2g, 2a) led the Cavaliers on the scoresheet with four points on the day. Mackenzie Hoeg found the back of the net while Maggie Bostain scored a goal with two ground balls and two caused turnovers.

How it happened

The Cavaliers were stunned in the first quarter as Syracuse scored three quick goals in the first two minutes of the game. Momentum grew in the Orange's favor as Syracuse built an 8-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.

Morgan Schwab opened the scoring for Virginia in the second quarter, but answered with five straight goals for Syracuse. The Cavaliers made a change at goalie, turning to Abby Jansen with 7:27 left in the second quarter. Jansen made a pair of saves late in the first half as Virginia went into the break trailing 13-1.

Josephson would re-enter the game to start the second half. The Cavaliers were defeated 3-2 in the third quarter with goals from Hoeg and Bostain, each assisted by Schwab. Virginia ended the third quarter trailing 16-3.

In the final period of the game, Virginia was defeated by a 3-1 margin for the Dutch with a score of 19-4.

additional notes

With four points on the day, Morgan Schwab increased her career total to 233, moving into sixth place all-time in Virginia

Virginia suffers worst loss since a 24-2 defeat at UNC in the 2022 NCAA second round

Virginia lost the battle at the tie circle by a 22-3 margin

The Cavaliers were whistled for 23 fouls, compared to Syracuse's 10

Syracuse converted on 7-10 free position attempts

Next one:

The Cavaliers will await their seeding in the 2024 NCAA Womens Lacrosse Championship. The NCAA Womens Lacrosse Selection show is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 9:00 PM and will air on ESPNU.