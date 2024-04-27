Irfan Pathan lashes out at Hardik Pandya: 'Indian cricket must stop giving him so much priority' | Cricket





India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has come in for fresh criticism from Irfan Pathan, who has urged the BCCI to stop giving him the same treatment as in recent years. Pathan, who has been vocal about his views on Hardik, highlighted how the Mumbai Indians captain has underperformed for India in the recent past. Hardik Pandya has received fresh criticism from Irfan Pandya. (Getty) Hardik, who last played for India in the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh, was sidelined due to an ankle injury and missed the home series against Australia and the tour of South Africa. Hardik later revealed that while he remained fit in January, the reason he did not return was because there were 'no matches to play'. Hardik finally made his comeback to competitive cricket during the DY Patil Tournament before starting his IPL 2024 journey as captain of Mumbai Indians. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch Cricket anytime, anywhere. Discover now! In a brutal assessment, Pathan believes that the board should take into account that Pathan's impact has been an absolute minimum and that a World Cup victory still eludes the Men in Blue. “What I think about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to make it clear that they should not give him as much priority as they have given him so far because we still haven't won the World Cup. And if you think you have are, a primary all-rounder, you have to make such an impact at the international level. As for the all-rounder, he has not made that impact at the international level, we just think about the potential We get confused between the IPL performances and the international appearances That is a big difference,” Pathan said on Star Sports Press Room Show. Hardik needs to stop picking and choosing, Pathan adds Injuries have played a major role in Hardik's career. It is one of the reasons why the India all-rounder has unofficially withdrawn from Tests. His body simply cannot handle the rigors of all three formats. Moreover, Hardik had been bowling at full capacity since his return from injury in early 2022, often increasing the pace and even 140 clicks in the late 30s to become the team's sixth bowling option. He also captained India in T20Is for over a year since the 2022 T20 World Cup. But more importantly, Pathan wants Pandya to be freed from the freedom to choose series and tournaments. Ahead of the start of the IPL, when the board terminated the central contracts of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, reports suggested that Hardik was initially expected to be subjected to the same treatment before the all-rounder committed to making himself available for domestic tournaments outside the IPL . packed Indian cricket calendar. Pathan emphasized that a successful team is made up of multiple contributors and not just one, which makes the connection with Australia's achieved success. “First of all, he has to play all year round. He can't pick and choose. Indian cricket has to stop doing that. Stop giving preferences to individuals, if you do that you won't win big tournaments. What Australia has done What we have been doing for years is that they actually prefer the team game. Making everyone a superstar. Not one superstar, everyone is a superstar in the team, if you don't do that you won't win big tournaments,” Pathan said.

