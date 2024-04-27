Three former Alabama football players selected on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft





DETROIT Three additional University of Alabama football players were drafted on night two of the 2024 NFL Draft Friday, including two second-round selections and one third-round selection. Former Crimson Tide cornerback Kool Aid McKinstry (No. 41, New Orleans Saints) came off the board early in the second-round selection while outside linebacker Chris Braswell followed closely (No. 57 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton his name was mentioned 16e third-round pick (No. 80 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals. Concept notes Since 2009, Alabama has produced 129 draft picks, the most of any college football program during that period.

Since 2010, Alabama has had 67 players in the first two rounds, including Friday's selections of McKinstry and Braswell, the most of any college football program in that span. That number nearly doubles the next closest school in Ohio State (37).

With Alabama's six selections in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide has had at least six selections in the NFL Draft for five consecutive years (2020-24) and a total of seven years under Saban.

With the end of the second round, the Crimson Tide remains the NCAA leader in most first- and second-round picks all-time. The 2024 NFL Draft concludes Saturday at 11 a.m. CT with rounds four through seven. It airs on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Recap of Alabama's first two rounds Kool Aid McKinstry Defensive Back (No. 41 | New Orleans Saints) McKinstry served as a true lockdown corner during his career with the Tide, seeing significant time as a freshman before starting each of his final two seasons. He earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and The Sporting News in 2023, while also being named a first-teamer by four other media outlets. Additionally, McKinstry was selected to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and conference coaches as a junior. Despite teams avoiding his side of the field, McKinstry still managed to break up seven passes and add 32 tackles, including two for loss (-4 yards) as a junior. He also played a key role on special teams in 2023, returning 14 punts for 86 combined yards. In 2022, McKinstry earned first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus as a corner, while also earning All-America nods as a returner and being named first-team All-SEC by both the AP and coaches. He ranked second in Division I punt returners with 332 yards while averaging 15.8 yards per return, good for second nationally and top in the SEC. In addition to his return skills, McKinstry had 35 total tackles, including two for loss (-16 yards) and one sack (-12 yards), to go with 15 pass breakups, an interception and two fumble recoveries. In his 2021 true freshman season, McKinstry earned a role in the Tide's deep secondary unit during fall camp and was later selected to the Freshman All-SEC Team by the conference coaches. That 2021 season saw McKinstry post 25 tackles, including one sack (-13 yards), while also picking off and breaking up one pass apiece during his 15 games of action. Chris Braswell Outside Linebacker (No. 57 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Braswell excelled during his senior campaign, playing in all 14 games with two starts while playing in 41 career games for Alabama. In his senior season, the Baltimore, Maryland native recorded 42 total stops, including 10.5 for loss (-61 yards) to go with eight sacks (-57 yards). He also recorded five quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, an interception with a return for a score, one blocked field goal and a team-high three forced fumbles. As a junior in 2022, Braswell saw time in all 13 games, totaling 20 tackles, including four for loss (-23 yards) and 2.5 sacks (-12 yards), to go with six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. In Braswell's sophomore season, he collected 13 total tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard), in addition to two quarterback pressures. Braswell was a key contributor on special teams in 2021 and also blocked a punt that was returned for a score. Jermaine Burtron, wide receiver (No. 80 | Cincinnati Bengals) Burton was a contributor for Alabama for two years, starting 24 of his 26 games in the crimson and white. He put together a solid campaign in 2023, with a team-high 798 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 catches. Burton led the SEC and ranked sixth nationally with an impressive 20.5 yards per catch average as a senior. In his first season at Calabasas, California-based UA, he started twelve games while seeing time in 13 games. He ranked sixth in the conference for touchdown catches with seven, sharing some of his 40 receptions for a team-high 677 yards. Before joining the Crimson Tide, Burton began his collegiate career at Georgia. Get the latest information about the team by following @AlabamaFTBL on Twitter and Facebook and AlabamaFBL on Instagram. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rolltide.com/news/2024/4/26/three-former-alabama-football-players-selected-on-day-two-of-2024-nfl-draft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos