Bucknell University





WEST POINT, NY The third-seeded Bucknell men's tennis team made quick work of No. 6 Colgate in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament on Friday, and the Bison are set for a rematch with No. 2 Navy in the semifinals on Saturday. The Midshipmen, who defeated Loyola 4-0 on Friday, eliminated Bucknell in a no-nonsense 4-3 game in last year's semifinals. The third-seeded Bucknell men's tennis team made quick work of No. 6 Colgate in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament on Friday, and the Bison are set for a rematch with No. 2 Navy in the semifinals on Saturday. The Midshipmen, who defeated Loyola 4-0 on Friday, eliminated Bucknell in a no-nonsense 4-3 game in last year's semifinals. Bucknell earned its first 7-0 win over Colgate in series history earlier this month, and the Bison earned another sweep in this one. They got off to a good start by winning 6-3 and 6-1 in the second and third doubles, after which Bucknell won all six opening sets in the singles. All postseason games are played for scoring, and Adam Stavrakas (no. 2), Amar Tahirovic (No. 1), and Tim Zelikovsky (No. 5) were the first to finish. Tahirovic was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Benito Vlassis at the top of the lineup. It was the sixth straight victory for the sophomore, who is now 26-6 in singles play on the season. Stavrakas edged past Josh Israel 6-1, 6-0 on Court 2, and Zelikovsky took the win with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Mike Thomas on No. 5. Zelikovsky improved to 29-3 overall and 20-2 in doubles this season. The 29 wins are the second-most in a single season in team history. Tahirovic worked with freshmen Liam Kilmer for the win over No. 2 doubles and sophomores Brendan McDonald and freshmen Will Robinson won 6-1 at number 3. Bucknell and Navy meet at the Malek Tennis Center on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. No. 1 Boston University and No. 4 Army meet in the first semi-final at 10am

