Fantasy Football: Winners and Losers After Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft | NFL draft





Great landing spots for wide receivers: Both Buffalo The Bills and Los Angeles Chargers have elite quarterbacks and a need at wide receiver. They didn't pick any wide receivers in Round 1, but immediately added receivers to start Round 2 with Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey Top rookie running backs will be backups: The four running backs selected in the first three rounds ended up on teams that already have running backs who scored well last season. None of the top teams in need of a running back have picked one yet. Design and exchange yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team. Estimated reading time: 8 minutes Click here for more concept tools: 2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Large board | Concept guide 2024

Player Profiles 2024 | Mock Concepts 2024 | NCAA Premium Stats With day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the books we saw various players' fantasy football stock improve or decline. Some rookies have ended up in better spots for production, some veterans face much more competition and still others are grateful that their team selected a player at a different position. Winner: WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills Selected with the first pick in the second round, Coleman could be the Bills' best outside wide receiver. He is a bigger wide receiver who is very athletic for his size, allowing him to score 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons despite being held under 800 receiving yards each season.

The Bills lost four of their top five wide receivers from last season and only brought in signings Curtis Samuel And Mack Hollins ,

Buffalo has plenty of players who can play the middle of the field, including wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid but Coleman should be the Bills' top outside wide receiver this season.

The Bills were the best landing spot for any wide receiver in the draft considering the loss of players including Stefon Diggs , and have an elite quarterback Josh Allen .

, Coleman should be drafted ahead of some of the wide receivers picked in the first round in both the draft and dynasty leagues thanks to the landing spot.

In the same way, Ladd McConkey join the Los Angeles Chargers , who lost Keenan Allen And Mike Williams is a great opportunity at Pick 34. Winner: HB Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders The Raiders spent the 44th overall pick on guard Jackson Powers Johnson and did not undertake any return White was already a winner in free agency after the team failed to re-sign Jos Jacobs and just added Alexander Mattison on a cheap one-year deal.

This made Las Vegas one of the best landing spots for one of the top running backs. The Raiders could still add one on Day 3, but it won't be as threatening to White.

Instead, the Raiders spent their first pick of Day 2 on Powers-Johnson, who has the best run-blocking strength according to our data. offensive line superlatives .

Powers-Johnson had the second-best run-blocking grade over the past two seasons among Power-Five interior linemen at 91.7.

The Raiders already have some good run blockers on the offensive line, including Kolton Miller, Andre James And Thayer Munford Jr. Adding Powers-Johnson could make this one of the best run-blocking lines in the league. Winner: QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys The Cowboys were the only team with a clear need at running back, but they opted not to take one with any of their three picks on Day 2. Every team that lost a big running back in free agency also brought in a running back who had a lot of recent starting experience, except the Cowboys.

Their only addition was Royce Vrijman , who started eight games in 2018 but has played just one game since while playing for four different teams.

, This leaves Rico Dowdle penciled in as the starting running back despite having no career start and fewer than 100 career rushing attempts.

There are talks that will bring the Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott despite his career carrying 2,065. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry in his final season with Dallas and 3.5 yards per carry last season with the New England Patriots .

The Cowboys already passed just above the league average last season after being a run-heavy team in 2022.

The Cowboys will undoubtedly add a running back on Day 3 of the draft, but that might not stop them from passing on more than two-thirds of their pass attempts, as they did at the start of 2020, when Prescott averaged 27.9 fantasy points achieved per game.

The Cowboys have the most glaring need at running back, but the Cincinnati Bengal , Los Angeles Chargers And New York Giants are three teams that could have drafted a running back on Day 2 who could have potentially won a starting job. Loser: RB Kyren Williams And Blake Choir, Los Angeles Rams The Rams selected Blake Choir with a third-round pick. Williams finished second in fantasy points per game among running backs at 21.3 last season. That was three points per game higher than any other unnamed running back Christian McCaffrey .

Part of his success was volume, as he was on the field for 77% of his team's offensive plays in all but three games he played. He ran the ball at least twenty times in more than half of his games.

The other reason he was just an excellent player. His rushing grade of 90.6 tied with McCaffrey for second-best among all running backs.

Prior to this pick, an argument could have been made that Williams would be the second running back in fantasy drafts, but the potential threat of Corum taking a few of those carries per game will lower his draft stock.

The Rams tended to have one clear workhorse during the Sean McVay era. The odds remain pretty high that the player will be Williams for the entire season unless he gets injured, but the chances of Williams ending up on the bench despite his good play have increased with this pick.

It's certainly possible that Corum doesn't cut into Williams' playing time at all.

Tutu Atwel Played just 10 offensive snaps as a rookie in 2021, while both Cam Akers And From Jefferson played under 300 snaps each as rookies in 2020 and Darrell Henderson under 100 in 2019. All four were Day 2 draft picks of the Rams.

The two running backs were born within three months of each other, so this isn't a situation where an older running back doesn't start for a year or two before the younger running back can take over, like in some other situations. Loser: RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers The Panthers were the first team to select a running back with the Jonathon Brooks addition at number 46 overall. Hubbard took over the Panthers' backfield from Miles Sanders last season and scored the 16th most fantasy points in the second half of last season.

The Panthers made many changes to the offensive line and defense during free agency, but didn't touch the backfield until the draft.

Brooks was the top running back on our big board, the top back on the consensus board and the top running back picked.

Running backs in the second round are not a certainty yet Zach Charbonnet didn't contribute much for fantasy managers last season, and he didn't Breece Hall or James Cook in their rookie seasons.

Hubbard could still have some fantasy value this season, but the odds of him becoming a fantasy starter on any given week are a lot lower with Brooks in the backfield. Loser: RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals Benson was the 66th overall pick in the draft Arizona. Benson was the second running back off the board, but he probably won't see as many opportunities as some of the other running backs after him.

James Conner was one of the best running backs last season. His PFF rushing grade of 89.8 was fourth-best among the 36 running backs with at least 150 carries.

He avoided 0.29 tackles per game, which was best among running backs.

Conner averaged 4.2 yards per carry or better in all but one game last season. The lone exception was a game in which he caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown to make up for his one subpar rushing game.

Conner is also getting old for being a running back. He'll be 29 years old in a week, and he's one of 10 running backs on NFL rosters with 1,100 career carries or more.

Benson may only serve as a change of pace or injury insurance as a rookie, but could be the top of the team in 2025 if Conner's play takes a step back. Loser: WR Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis foals Mitchell was selected 52nd overall as the 11th wide receiver off the board, but was expected to be selected higher. He was ranked 22nd on our big board as the fourth-best wide receiver and consensus big boards also had him as a first-round talent.

He was a frequent fake target of the Buffalo Bills And Kansas City chiefs both teams that didn't have much depth at wide receiver but have elite quarterbacks.

Instead, he joins the Colts, who have one of the most run-heavy quarterbacks Anthony Richardson along with a run-heavy offense in general Jonathan Taylor .

About half of the wide receivers selected ahead of him have a chance to be the top wide receiver on the depth chart by the end of this season. That will not happen anytime soon in the Netherlands Indiana policy, as the Colts had just signed Michael Pittman Jr. to a three-year contract worth $68 million just two weeks ago.

Indiana Polis has that too Josh Downs who had a grade of 74.9 through the first eight weeks of his rookie season, which ranked 23rd overall and second among rookies. Injuries derailed his season, but he finally returned to form in the final two weeks of the season.

Mitchell at least has a chance to be an all-down starter in his rookie season, but it will be harder for him to find a large number of targets like other offenses.

In the same way, Troy Franklin was a potential first-round pick on our big board and a high second-round option on consensus big boards, but he wasn't selected at all in the first three rounds.

