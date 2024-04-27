Prime Table Tennis Season 2 kicks off as young stars prepare for action





Top national players participate in Prime Table Tennis Season 2. Prime Table Tennis Season 2, which is just around the corner, will witness top table tennis players from Maharashtra converging to the city of Palava for the two-day tournament. After the success of its first season, Prime Table Tennis Season is poised to take the sport to new heights, especially in Maharashtra and slowly to the entire country. With an impressive line-up of players set to compete, fans can expect a showcase of exceptional skill, passion and sportsmanship. One of the rising stars to watch out for is Prateek Tulsani of the Ninjas team, with an impressive national ranking of 9 and No. 1 in the state of Maharashtra in the U13 Boys category. Moreover, Ishan Khandekar and Tanish Pendse, representing Spinxttreme and Spartans respectively, would be looking to bring their A-game for the tournament. Currently, they are ranked 9th and 13th nationally and 7th and 4th in the boys under 15 category. The excitement doesn't stop there. Neil Mulye of Yodhas team is expected to deliver dynamic gameplay in the U17 Boys category, ranking 14th nationally with a state ranking of 3. Meanwhile, Naisha Rewaskar of Spinxttreme dominates the U13 Girls category with a strong national ranking of 5 and no 1 state rankings. Kavya Bhatt from the Ninjas team is one to watch in the U17 Girls category, securing the third position at the national level and being ranked number 1 in the state. Also read: Table Tennis World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualifiers: Updated Schedule, Fixtures, Results and Live Streaming Details Trending Indian Sports Equipment Moreover, the event will also see the Under 19 National Champion Pritha Vartikar teaming up with Sampada Bhiwandkar of the Lion Warriors. She demonstrated her exceptional abilities, achieving top positions and taking part in intense competition in the U19 Girls category. Follow Khel now for more updates Facebook, TweetAnd Instagram; download the Khel now Android app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

