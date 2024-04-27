Sports
No. 2 Rowing shines at Longhorn Invitation
Austin, Texas Racing against many of the top programs in the country, No. 2 Texas Rowing earned three wins in front of a raucous home crowd at the Longhorn Invitation at Lake Walter E. Long on Saturday morning. The Longhorns hosted top-ranked and defending national champion Stanford, No. 12 Virginia and No. 14 Ohio State, with Texas posting wins in the First Eight, Second Eight and Third Eight.
“The atmosphere at the event was great and we really appreciate the effort of everyone involved. It felt like a championship regatta and I'm glad we made it happen,” said the Texas head coach. Dave O'Neill. “We think this was Bevo's first rowing event, and we wanted to make him proud. Having him here made the day a little more exciting, and we realize these things matter.”
Racing was affected by high crosswinds on the course from 6-14 mph with gusts of 20 mph, forcing a modified schedule in which the teams' three NCAA boats, First Eight, Second Eight and First Four, competed in two heats instead of one grand final.
“I really appreciate the work and patience of all the teams and coaches when we had to scrap the original plan,” O'Neill said. “Sidewind is never fun, but everyone handled it very well. We got fair races and we all wanted that, even though the course was a bit short.”
With the adjusted schedule, Texas raced against Stanford in heat one of each event, while Ohio State and Virginia raced in heat two. Deployment boats were used and there were no buoy lines.
Texas was victorious in the I Eight, crossing the line in 6:00.969 and winning on open water against a Stanford team that posted a time of 6:03.353. The Cardinal led at the halfway mark, but Texas surged toward Stanford over the last half of the course. Ohio State was the winner in heat two, posting a time of 6:20.922, while Virginia finished second in 6:26.766.
“The first eight races were absolutely fantastic. Everyone expected a tight race, and we got that and more,” said O'Neill. “I give it a lot of credit Lanie Nitsch, Anna Jensen And Etta Carpenter. They are doing fantastic in every respect and it is great to have so much skill, strength and leadership in the back four.”
The Longhorns added a second victory with a dominant II Eight performance. Texas posted a time of 6:13.247, finishing nearly six seconds ahead of Stanford's 6:19.247. Ohio State was the winner in heat two with a time of 6:35.060, followed by Virginia in 6:44.292.
“The second eight were impressive. They showed real speed and it was good for them to show that in a race like that,” said O'Neill. “Sue Holderness has turned herself into a very good stroke, and her leadership helps bring out the best in everyone.”
In the I Four, Texas led the way at the halfway point, but Stanford found another gear in the last half of the race, finishing in 6:52.990, while Texas was second in 6:55.271. In the second heat, Ohio State crossed the line first in 7:14.980 and Virginia recorded a time of 7:17.805.
“It was a tough race for the top four,” O'Neill said. “We got off to a good start, but Stanford stopped our momentum and cruised to a well-deserved victory. We will learn from it and get better.
“We managed to finish ahead of Stanford in the two priority races, and that obviously feels good. However, we are realistic and know that those results could easily reverse if we had rowed back and done it again. They are a great team, and no doubt they will go fast at NCAAs.”
The Longhorns added a second-place finish in the II Four, finishing in 7:15.355. Virginia took the win with 7:11.565, while Ohio State finished third in 7:21.940.
Texas closed the regatta with a come-from-behind victory in the III Eight. The Longhorns were about a boat length behind the Cardinal at the halfway mark, but soon overtook the Stanford boat and won on open water, 6:38.688 to 6:43.362. Virginia placed third with a time of 7:06.697.
The regatta began as Texas and Stanford raced their fourth eight. The Cardinal took the win in 6:30.561 to the Longhorns' 6:45.996.
On deck for Texas is the Big 12 Rowing Championship on Sunday, May 19 in Sarasota, Florida. The regatta will be held at Nathan Benderson Park, the site where the Longhorns won the 2021 and 2022 NCAA championships.
RESULTS
I Eight Heat 1
1.TEXAS-6:00.969
2. Stanford-6:03.353
I Eight Heat 2
1. Ohio State – 6:20.922
2. Virginia – 6:26,766
II Eight Heat 1
1.TEXAS-6:13.647
2. Stanford-6: 19,247
II Eight Heat 2
1. Ohio State – 6:35.060
2.Virginia – 6:44,292
I Four Heat 1
1. Stanford-6: 52,990
2.TEXAS-6:55.271
I Four Heat 2
1. Ohio State – 7:14,980
2. Virginia – 7:17,805
II Four
1.Virginia – 7:11,565
2.TEXAS-7:15.355
3. Ohio State – 7:21,940
III Eight
1.TEXAS-6:38.688
2. Stanford-6: 43,362
3.Virginia – 7:06,697
IV Eight
1. Stanford-6:30,561
2.TEXAS-6:45.996
LINEUPS
I consider: Carly Legenzowski (C), Mette Nielsen (heart attack), Lanie Nitsch, Anna Jensen, Etta Carpenter, Marg Van der Wal, Abby Dawson, Cassandre Korvink-Kucinski, Amber Harwood (bow)
II Eight: Amy Werner (C), Sue Holderness (heart attack), Paula Becher, Rhiannon Lucas, Allie Alton, Phoebe Wise, Parker Illingworth, Taryn Kooyers, Nadia Yarosuk (bow)
I celebrate: Paris West (C), Ellie Rodriguez (heart attack), Phoebe Robinson, Katherine Nordheim, Lucy Searle (bow)
II Four: Alex Taylor (C), Grace Edgar (heart attack), Harriet Wallace, Salma Dessouky, Anna Garrison (bow)
III Eight: Janet Goode (C), Alex Rollins (heart attack), Smart Jerome, Yasmin Hoe, Chloe Kuiper, Carys Luther, Daniela Thiermann, Jessica Jamieson, Katelyn Semien (bow)
IV Eight: Emma Williams (C), Scarlett Milling (heart attack), And Vegesena, Hailey Eastern, Just Dugdale, Alexa Matos, Naomi Geiger, Evan Jaynes, Reagan Whitehouse (bow)
