Indian cricket should not give Hardik Pandya so much priority, says Irfan Pathan





Former seamer Irfan Pathan has stressed that Indian cricket must stop obsessing over Hardik Pandyas' value as an all-rounder at the international level as he has failed to make an impact in ICC tournaments. | Photo credit: AP

Former seamer Irfan Pathan has insisted that Indian cricket must stop obsessing over Hardik Pandya's value as an all-rounder at international level. He says he has failed to create an impact in ICC tournaments. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has been struggling with poor form this IPL season, raising questions over his inclusion in the Indian T20 World Cup squad, which will be announced soon. “What I feel about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to make it clear that they should not give him as much priority as they have given him so far because we have still not won the World Cup,” Pathan told Star Sports. Press room show, ticket for the World Cup. “If you think you are a primary all-rounder, you have to make such an impact at international level. As far as the all-rounder is concerned, he has not made that impact at international level, we are just thinking about the possibilities.” Noting that there is a “big difference” between performances in the IPL and international cricket, the former Indian left-arm seamer advised Pandya to play all year round rather than “picking” tournaments. “We get confused between the IPL appearances and the international appearances. There is a big difference. Firstly, he has to play all year round. He cannot pick and choose. “Indian cricket needs to stop this. Stop giving preferences to individuals, if you do that you won't win big tournaments. “What Australia has been doing for years is that they actually prefer team play. Making everyone a superstar. Not one superstar, everyone is a superstar in the team. If you don't do that, you don't win big tournaments.” .” Pathan also had an opinion on issues surrounding finishers and the team's pace bowling unit. “This is what I'm really afraid of when it comes to the World Cup. Look, my concern is about the T20 World Cup, we are pretty much in order in terms of best batting. We're pretty much in order. also in the middle overs. “If we think Ravindra Jadeja is a number seven batsman, you need a good finisher. His numbers are not that great when it comes to strike rate at international level. So there is a concern for me and the fast bowling. “Apart from Bumrah, when I look at the guys who are playing in the IPL, before the IPL in the South African series, their numbers are not that great – be it Arshdeep, be it Mohammed Siraj, you know , the boys who played last. “So these two departments, it really concerns me. These are the departments that are going to be very, very crucial,” Pathan said.

