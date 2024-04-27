'Challengers' writer on gay tennis, Zendaya's child stardom

When Justin Kuritzkes started writing what would become the year's most popular love triangle, star power was nonexistent. Although he was already an accomplished playwright and novelist (and the husband of Celine Song, the writer-director who provided last “Challengers,” the year's hottest love triangle with “Past Lives,” was Kuritzkes' first screenplay and started as a document on his computer that no one paid him to finish.

But in 2021, “Challengers” appeared on the Black List, an annual roundup of the hottest unproduced scripts in Hollywood, allowing him to sell it to producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O'Connor. Pascal brought Zendaya on board the tennis film as star and producer after first working with the actor on Marvel's “Spider-Man” trilogy, and soon also brought in “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino. Suddenly 'Challengers' were on their way to court.

As part of Variety''s cover story about the film's long road to the box office, Kuritzkes spoke Variety about Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and what makes tennis inherently gay.

You've said your screenplay was influenced by Andre Agassi's memoir “Open.” What struck you about that book?

After I got the gist of the idea for the film, I started researching tennis and went down a deep rabbit hole to get my hands on every tennis book out there. Agassi's was a classic; it is one of the best sports memoirs ever written. He really spoke about the brutality of sport and the toll it takes on the body, mind and spirit. He was very honest about his feelings of falling in love with the sport and then falling in love again and being in a relationship that was unhealthy for him. He felt like he was in a battle with tennis. I found that really convincing.

Something that very directly inspired the film from that book is that when Agassi was really sliding down the rankings, his coach, Brad Gilbert – who eventually became our tennis consultant in the film – competed in a challenger event in Nevada. That was quite rare for a guy who had won a few Grand Slams and been No. 1 in the world to play a low-level tournament with guys in the 200s for no money. That was very inspiring to me when I thought about the situation I could put the character Art in at the beginning of the film.

Why did you want to write a tennis film in the first place?

Coincidentally, I was watching the US Open in 2018. It was the match between Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams in the final, and it was very controversial because Serena Williams was punished for being coached from the sidelines. She got very upset and said she didn't, but that was the first time I heard of that rule. It immediately seemed very cinematic to me, that you're all alone on the field, that there's only one other person who cares as much about what's happening to you in this match as you do, and you can't talk to them. I started thinking, 'What if you really needed to talk about something important that went beyond just tennis? Outdoor sports? Something that was going on with you personally? How would you have that conversation? And how could you silently convey the tension of that situation in film language?'

Before that, I wasn't a big tennis fan, or even a sports fan. But I really started to fall deeply into an obsession. It was everything I wanted to see. It was better than television. It was better than movies. I got more drama, pound for pound, from watching tennis than from anything else. When I thought about what this movie could be, I was really trying to answer the question, “What can I write that would be as entertaining as tennis – and what would make tennis even better?” And for me, the question was what would make tennis even better if I could know at a microscopic level what was at stake for each player at any given moment in the match? When I really asked myself what my hedonistic dream of something I could watch would be, it's watching a great tennis match and having someone whisper in my ear about all the shady things going on with the players that the influence the way they play. That was how I started thinking about the film, and that was really the spirit that guided me in writing it.

Luca Guadagnino said he asked you to strengthen the love triangle. What was that aspect of the film like before and after you started working with him?

The love triangle was always there, and the intertwining of their lives, their relationships and their desires was always the driving force that made the film happen. One of the first conversations we had about the script was that Luca thought it was very important that in every love triangle all corners touch each other.

When I first heard that, I felt like they were already doing that. I thought, 'Oh, of course, they're already so intertwined, and the desire flows between them in all these different ways.' But I soon realized he meant it literally. That wasn't in the script, a literal moment where they all come together. Without spoiling anything, there's a moment where all the corners of the love triangle touch in a very literal way.

I was really excited by that idea when we first started talking about it, but the question for me became how could I make it feel organic to the story that was already there, how could I make it not feel like something that stood out nothing came. and how to make sure this didn't change what would happen to these characters and the rest of the movie. Finding the right place for it so that it feels earned and organic and like it has always been there.

There will be so many interpretations of that scene. How do you see Patrick and Art's relationship and sexual orientation?

The thing about a love triangle that is always true is that you are in a romantic and intimate relationship with two other people whether you want to be or not. That's the nature of finding yourself in a love triangle. Whether you do it intentionally or not, you are intimately involved with someone else. When it comes to Patrick and Art, they've spent their entire lives together, they grew up together, they went through puberty together. They have seen each other become young men, and they are doubles partners and competitors.

Tennis is by nature a very erotic sport. It's kind of the opposite of boxing, where you're all alone and you spend the entire match trying to touch someone else. Tennis is about being all alone, being at a distance from someone, and trying not to touch them. I just try to miss them and try to deceive them. I try to get them to think the ball goes to one spot, then to another spot. There is a deep intimacy and a deep eroticism in it, and also a lot of repression. It's a very suppressed sport because again, the point is no contact. The point is to just miss the other person. To me that's almost a Victorian romance. It's very sexy. Tennis is therefore erotic by nature, and you usually play tennis against someone of the same sex. Tennis then naturally becomes almost homoerotic.

That's always been a part of Art and Patrick's friendship, and honestly, it's a part of every friendship. But there's something that's unlocked once Tashi enters the picture, with desire flowing in all directions in ways that are confusing to everyone. If you put a name on it or try to pin it down and say it's one or the other, you run the risk of flattening it, because the nature of their environment is that they're all discovering new things within themselves because of the way they do it. We came into contact with each other.

While there isn't much dialogue about it, there is a very present story about race in “Challengers.” How did you approach that? Was it always a story about a black woman and two white men?

Yes absolutely. She was always a black woman. Art and Patrick were always white boys. Patrick was always a very wealthy Jew, and Art was always a somewhat wealthy WASP. Certainly the reason Tashi is black is because we can't really tell the story of American tennis over the decades without telling a story about black women. It just felt ridiculous to create a love triangle set in the tennis world with three American players and not have one of them be a black woman because that's the story of American women's tennis when you look at all the major superstars from the tennis world. the past decade. I knew that instinctively. It was also, again, a film that was partly inspired by me watching this match between these two very different black women at different stages of their careers.

Where each is located in the social order determines the way they relate to each other within the triangle. Art and Tashi may have things in common that they don't have in common with Patrick, and Art and Patrick certainly have things in common that they don't have in common with Tashi, and Tashi and Patrick have things in common in a sense that they don't have in common with Art. That has everything to do with them being at these three different points in the American system.

What's interesting about that in the context of tennis is that tennis is an individual sport where it's completely unequal. It is a very expensive sport. So when someone with Tashi's background takes up the sport, it means something very different than it does for these two boys who grew up in a tennis boarding school and whose parents sent them away to grow up on a tennis court somewhere. It's a very different relationship they all have with the sport. Not only what the sport means to them, but also the uncertainty of their position in the sport. A large part of Tashi's drive and ambition is determined by this; a large part of Patrick's law is determined by this; So much of what drives her crazy about him has everything to do with that. And so much of what they find attractive about her has everything to do with that. It's all part of it.

Since much of this film is about what remains unsaid, a lot depends on the performances. Did you have anyone in mind when writing the screenplay?

I don't usually write with actors in mind unless it's something they bring to me. Especially with a spec script, and it's my first spec script, so it would have been really presumptuous to write it for Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, the most brilliant actors of their generation. That would have been really crazy if I had done that. But once I finished the script and started thinking about who could do it, these three definitely came to mind.

Once you get the idea of ​​Zendaya starring in your movie, it's hard to imagine anyone else even trying because she's so perfect for the role. It was so clear in our first conversation. We met on Zoom after Amy Pascal sent it to her, and within two minutes of speaking to her, it became clear to me that she understood Tashi so completely that even though they were very different people, she could see a way out , and that was incredibly exciting for me.

Something that we talked about in that first conversation that I think is really interesting about her in this role is that the place that someone like Zendaya occupies in our culture, in our world, is very much the space that Tashi should take. That was the kind of life Tashi should have lived, and then it's taken away from her, and she had to figure out another way to get there, or come to terms with not getting there. It was really interesting for me to think about someone like Zendaya touching on a character like that, because she naturally brings so much knowledge to it, and so much of it is based in reality because she understands that dilemma so well. It really felt like it was meant to be that she ended up doing this.